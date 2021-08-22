2023 4-star PG London Johnson returns for Elite Camp

Class of 2023 point guard London Johnson was back on Auburn's campus Sunday afternoon, this time for Bruce Pearl's Elite Basketball Camp. Johnson was one of many athletes attending the camp that featured rotating skills and drills sessions, followed by several games of five-on-five to conclude the four-hour camp. "It feels good," Johnson said about being back in Auburn. "I like the campus, it's a nice vibe."

London Johnson after the Elite Camp. (Caleb Jones/AuburnSports.com)

The 6-foot-3 point guard visited campus on June 6 earlier this year, just days after the NCAA ended its dead period for recruiting. Before the end of dead period, though, Pearl went the extra mile with his FaceTime call, according to Johnson's father. Now, Johnson consistently talks with Pearl's staff throughout his week. "I talk once or twice a week to coach Ira [Bowman] and coach Steven Pearl," Johnson said. Ranked as the No. 44 player in Rivals' Prospect Ranking, Johnson has offers from 21 other schools.

Where does Auburn rank among those offers? "Definitely top 10 out of all my offers," Johnson said. Auburn is near the top of Johnson's list of schools, along with Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Tennessee, Clemson, Georgia and Georgia Tech. As far as a timeline for the 4-star prospect out of Norcross, Georgia, Johnson looks to commit "around this time next year."