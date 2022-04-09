2023 4-star 'focusing a lot' on Auburn after visit
Khai Prean visited Auburn Saturday, taking in the energy of Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Tigers' annual A-Day game.
The 4-star athlete out of Louisiana loved what he saw.
"Every time I come out to Auburn, it never disappoints me," Prean said. "I feel the energy and that’s a beautiful sight to see."
The Tigers played four quarters of football, with each quarter lasting only eight minutes. Even in a shortened game, Prean still saw signs of progress.
"I feel it's kind of early, but I could see some things being developed," Prean said. "I like where it’s going. I feel when the season starts, they’ll be prepared."
Auburn wants Prean to play both running back and wide receiver. It's a role where Prean sees an opportunity, even as a freshman, to contribute substantially.
"I like the receiver room," Prean said. "I could also see that if I come in and put the work in and show that I want to play, then I will have the opportunity to play as a freshman."
One of Prean's biggest attractions to Auburn is his relationship with Trovon Reed, who starred on the Plains after an All-American high school career in Thibodaux, La.
"[Reed] being from Louisiana and 15 minutes from where I live, that's something special that not too many people have," Prean said. "Our relationship is one-of-a-kind. I know that if I can talk to him about anything, he can talk to me about anything and I can just keep it 100 percent with him."
Another thing is the food. Prean loves to eat — and the menu Saturday was one of many highlights from the trip.
"Every time I come, it’s gotta be the food," Prean said. "I love to eat and the food — it was amazing today, I loved it."
And like going back for seconds, Prean is planning to return to the Plains for a game this fall and maybe an official visit.
"It’s potentially a place that I could see myself at," Prean said. "I really could see myself playing at Auburn."