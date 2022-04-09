2023 4-star 'focusing a lot' on Auburn after visit

Khai Prean visited Auburn Saturday, taking in the energy of Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Tigers' annual A-Day game. The 4-star athlete out of Louisiana loved what he saw. "Every time I come out to Auburn, it never disappoints me," Prean said. "I feel the energy and that’s a beautiful sight to see."

The Tigers played four quarters of football, with each quarter lasting only eight minutes. Even in a shortened game, Prean still saw signs of progress. "I feel it's kind of early, but I could see some things being developed," Prean said. "I like where it’s going. I feel when the season starts, they’ll be prepared." Auburn wants Prean to play both running back and wide receiver. It's a role where Prean sees an opportunity, even as a freshman, to contribute substantially. "I like the receiver room," Prean said. "I could also see that if I come in and put the work in and show that I want to play, then I will have the opportunity to play as a freshman."