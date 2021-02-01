AuburnSports - 2022 QB Holden Geriner commits to Auburn

"I went over there this weekend to check out the campus, and on the way home Sunday, I called and let them know of my decision," said Geriner. "I talked to coach Mike Bobo for a while, then committed to him. Right after talking to coach Bobo, I talked to coach Harsin, and that and solidified my commitment."

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound junior quietly made the drive over to Auburn over the weekend, and after walking around the Plains, he knew it was the place for him.

Auburn offered Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine quarterback Holden Geriner January 26, and six days later, on the first day of February, he is a Tiger.

Bobo had been recruiting Geriner hard since the offer was presented. The two were in communication a lot, and the Auburn staff knew of the visit, so the decision did not catch the coaches off guard.

As happy as they are to have Geriner on board, the Peach State signal caller couldn't be more excited.

"Auburn is a great school with great academics, so they have a lot to offer. They have phenomenal history with football, they have had a lot of success in the SEC, and the coaches there now really stand out to me.

"Coach Bobo played quarterback, he has a great track record and I know he can help me. Coach Harsin was quarterback too, he is around around the position, and those things really drew me into them and the program.

"You combine the school, the history, the campus, and the coaches — Auburn has everything and I like it all."

The connection with Bobo, the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator was instant, and Geriner is excited about working with him on the next level.

"I think the world of coach Bobo," said Geriner. "Everywhere he has coached, he has had success, put up records and did great things with quarterbacks. "He is a great coach he played the position, I love his background, and I am glad I will be able to play for him."

The decision came a little quick, and even Geriner may have been a little surprised of the feeling he had for Auburn so fast, but he feels good about it, and is a strong commitment.

"My commitment did come in a hurry, but I believe everything happens for a reason. The offer came, and it hit me inside that this could be it. It was just different.

"Then I went over there and I knew it. Auburn is the place for me."

Geriner said he committed to Auburn over LSU, Michigan State and West Virginia.