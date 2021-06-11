2022 DB Donovan Johnson 'stepped up to the plate' at camp to get offer

Donovan Johnson arrived at Auburn’s camp on Thursday with one offer, University of Tennessee Martin. He left with two. Johnson, who recently transferred from Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta to Cedar Grove, got his first offer from UT Martin on Monday before Auburn offered on Thursday. “I mean, it meant a lot,” Johnson said. “You know what I’m saying? Coach Mason talking to me and everything and just telling me like, and just giving it to me — I mean, I’m just so excited I can’t even speak for words right now because I put in so much work. I did good at the camp, they liked my footwork, liked my one-on-one skills, liked my coverage skills and I came out today with an offer so I’m really blessed with the opportunity.”

Donovan Johnson landed an Auburn offer after a strong camp showing. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Johnson arrived for Auburn’s camp on Thursday with a goal in mind. Earn an offer. He did just that. “I didn’t really have anything else in my mind,” Johnson said. “I stepped up to the plate and took the challenge to go against other good receivers in the camp that also came out with offers and looks, too, and I came out on top so that’s all I can say.” With Auburn being Johnson’s first major offer, he says it’s “definitely something I’m going to remember down the road” when it comes to making a decision.

And as of now, Johnson has Auburn on top. “They're definitely at the top. But as we go down the list, I don't think they're going to move from the top,” Johnson said. “You know what I'm saying, just watching Auburn as an SEC fan growing up, I mean, that's a really big deal. And I've got the jitters just thinking about it right now, playing on Saturday's. So, really enjoying it.” Johnson has trained with current Auburn safety Smoke Monday before, with both of them from the Atlanta area, and says he’s someone he admires and looks at. It’s “just the beginning” for Johnson, but he’s already planning to take an official visit to Auburn later.