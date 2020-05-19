2022 CB commits to Auburn
Auburn has struck again.
After picking up four commitments in the past four days, the Tigers were at it again on Tuesday as Class of 2022 cornerback Brian Dilworth committed to Auburn.
“I committed,” Dilworth said. “I talked to Coach Gus (Malzahn) and Coach Crimedog (Wesley McGriff) and told them I’m committed.”
Dilworth chose Auburn over offers from Miami, Louisville, Kentucky, Syracuse, Pitt and Minnesota, among others.
Dilworth, who received an offer from Auburn last week, hasn’t visited Auburn, but has built a strong bond with McGriff.
“I like the way they have treated me while talking to me,” Dilworth said. “And I know it’s a great school to go to.”
Dilworth, who is six-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds, is the second commitment in Auburn’s 2022 class. He joins fellow defensive back Andre Stewart, who committed to Auburn in July 2019.