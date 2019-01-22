AUBURN — For those already looking ahead to the 2021 class, here's a name to remember: Ty Keyes.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback is only a rising junior, but he's already grabbed the attention of FBS coaching staffs. Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Miss have all extended offers to the Taylorsville, Miss., quarterback.

As the only out-of-state school involved (for now, of course), the Tigers wanted to get Keyes and his family on campus to see how he fits. Keyes, joined by his family, visited this past weekend.

Auburn passed the initial primary test.

"If my family is happy, I'm happy. So that's the most important thing for me with this place," Keyes said. "For my first visit, I was mostly seeing if my family liked it. Can I fit in with the program? I want to feel safe around these people. When I got here, everyone was around to meet me and my family. That was good."

If Taylorsville, Miss., sounds familiar, it's because it is for Auburn.

Former Tigers great Jason Campbell was a standout quarterback from Taylorsville High School in Mississippi. Campbell and Keyes communicated in the past about Auburn's interest in the 2021 quarterback. It was Campbell who encouraged Keyes to swing by the Plains to check out the program.

Keyes listened to the advice, and he's glad he did.

"We've talked. He told me just to go up to check it out and see how it feels," Keyes said. "I listened to him, and I liked it up here."

Much of Keyes' visit was spent with area recruiter Marcus Woodson.

As a quarterback, however, he spent some time with Auburn's two main offensive coaches — Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

With Dillingham, Keyes watch some game tape.

"Man, he's a nice guy," Keyes said. "He took me into his office and showed me his big film, and he broke it down for me."

Malzahn's message focused on the future.

"He told me to make sure I get back up here as soon as I can," Keyes said. "He told me to get back for the spring game."

Will that happen?

"Definitely. Most definitely," he said.