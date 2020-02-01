2021 Florida DB commits to Auburn
AUBURN | Auburn’s Junior Day has paid off.
Phillip O’Brien, a defensive back from Deerfield Beach (Fla.), committed to Auburn on Saturday.
“I’m 100 percent, I should say 1000 percent committed to Auburn University,” O’Brien said.
The visit Saturday had a lot to do with his decision.
“I just love everything about Auburn,” O’Brien said. “I feel like it fits me personally. The coaching staff feels like a family. The facilities and everything are amazing.”
O’Brien chose Auburn over dozens of offers, including ones from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and LSU, among others.
“Auburn just feels like home, family,” O’Brien said. “Everything around here is beautiful. This is a dream right here."
O’Brien, who is 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, can play cornerback, safety or even nickel in college. He was recruited by several Auburn coaches, namely Larry Porter, Wesley McGriff and Rodney Garner.
"Coach Crime (McGriff), I love him,” O’Brien said. “Got to love Coach Crime and Coach G. (Garner). Got to love them and Coach Porter. I appreciate everything, especially Coach (Jevon) Glenn staying on top of me coming into Deerfield Beach High, coaches pushing me. I just want to thank everyone."
O’Brien is Auburn’s fourth commitment in the 2021 class, joining quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and running back Armoni Goodwin.