“I’m 100 percent, I should say 1000 percent committed to Auburn University,” O’Brien said.

Phillip O’Brien , a defensive back from Deerfield Beach (Fla.), committed to Auburn on Saturday.

The visit Saturday had a lot to do with his decision.

“I just love everything about Auburn,” O’Brien said. “I feel like it fits me personally. The coaching staff feels like a family. The facilities and everything are amazing.”

O’Brien chose Auburn over dozens of offers, including ones from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and LSU, among others.

“Auburn just feels like home, family,” O’Brien said. “Everything around here is beautiful. This is a dream right here."