2021 California quarterback visits Auburn, plans to return
AUBURN | Class of 2021 quarterback Jake Garcia made the cross-country trip from California to Auburn last weekend and left with plans to do it at least once more.
“It has a very family vibe with great people, and I really like it,” Garcia said. “It’s a great place to be. I’m really excited to get out here again. I want to come back for a game.”
Garcia, who already has several Power 5 offers, including one from Auburn, spent a lot of time with coach Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham.
“They are really great people and very knowledgeable,” Garcia said. “I could definitely see myself playing for them. They are doing great things here. They said they are going to be up for an SEC championship and a national championship and that it’s going to be a yearly thing.”
Garcia got to see first-hand on Saturday as he watched Auburn practice inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“I really like the offense they are running,” Garcia said. “And it was great to get out there and see the coaches actually coach. Their personalities stay the same on the field as they do off the field.”
Garcia hopes to return to Auburn in November. He’d like to attend Auburn’s home game against Alabama. Although he doesn’t list any early favorites, Auburn appears to be a contender, especially after the overnight visit last weekend.
“I saw that they are doing great things out here,” Garcia said. “And Auburn football is big-time football.”
So thankful for the hospitality and time from @CoachGusMalzahn @KennyDillingham and the entire staff from Auburn. We can't wait to be back 🙏🏽 #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/H9Yla67Ggz— Danny Hernandez (@_dannyh131) March 25, 2019