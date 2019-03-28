AUBURN | Class of 2021 quarterback Jake Garcia made the cross-country trip from California to Auburn last weekend and left with plans to do it at least once more.

“It has a very family vibe with great people, and I really like it,” Garcia said. “It’s a great place to be. I’m really excited to get out here again. I want to come back for a game.”

Garcia, who already has several Power 5 offers, including one from Auburn, spent a lot of time with coach Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham.

“They are really great people and very knowledgeable,” Garcia said. “I could definitely see myself playing for them. They are doing great things here. They said they are going to be up for an SEC championship and a national championship and that it’s going to be a yearly thing.”