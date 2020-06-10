The 2020 edition of SEC Media Days was slated for July 13-16 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Hotel in Atlanta.

The SEC will not be holding in-person media days this summer as previously scheduled, the conference office announced Wednesday.

The conference said the sessions will be conducted virtually on to-be-determined dates.

"Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021."

During one of the first nights of nation-wide protests following George Floyd's death, the College Football Hall of Fame was damaged and partially looted.

The SEC becomes the second-to-last Power Five conference to cancel its in-person media days due to COVID-19, with the ACC serving as the lone party currently silent on the matter. Every Group of Five conference has canceled its respective 2020 media days.

The Big 12 and Pac-12 announced virtual formats for their media days earlier this month.

Since 1985, SEC Media Days have brought hundreds of reporters and fans to one location for a multi-day event featuring the head coach from each program, along with some player ambassadors for each team.

Auburn's representatives last year were then-seniors Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Prince Tega Wanogho Jr.