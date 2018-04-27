Auburn has two players committed in its 2020 class and both are from the same school.
Troup (LaGrange, Ga.) four-star wide receiver Kobe Hudson committed to Auburn Friday morning, joining teammate Andy Boykin in the Tigers’ class.
Hudson announced his decision during a ceremony at Troup High School. He chose Auburn over offers from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Miami and Florida State, among others.
"The Auburn coaches are big on family and they treat recruits like they are their own players,” Hudson told Rivals.com. “I like the feeling there. They make me feel like I’m right at home.”
As a sophomore, Hudson had 45 receptions for 896 yards (19.9 avg.) and 12 touchdowns.