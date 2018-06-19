2020 4-star DE impresses at Auburn camp
AUBURN | Myles Murphy is ranked as one of the top recruits in the 2020 class, and he backed up the expectations Friday in Auburn.
Murphy, who is from Hillgrove in Marietta, Ga., was the top junior at Auburn’s High School Tiger Camp II.
“I think I performed very well,” Murphy said. “I showed my improvements from the last time I performed here, which was a year ago. I wanted to show my speed and quickness off the ball.”
Murphy did. At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Murphy ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash and had a 31-inch vertical leap.
“I’m getting better every month,” Murphy said. “I’ve been practicing with former NFL player Chuck Smith and he has molded my pass-rushing skills to another level.”
Auburn has noticed. Murphy has an offer to play the “buck” position.
“I like that a lot,” Murphy said.
It’s not the only thing Murphy likes about Auburn. He has the Tigers among his top schools for many reasons.
“Auburn is pretty high on my list,” Murphy said. “They have great education and a great football team. Where they are and their future is very good from what I’ve seen. It’s a great school.”
Murphy also has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Ole Miss, Clemson and Ohio State, among others. He plans to name a top-5 or top-10 list this summer and announce his commitment “sometime before my senior year.”
Rivals ranks Murphy the No. 21 overall player in the 2020 class.