AUBURN | Myles Murphy is ranked as one of the top recruits in the 2020 class, and he backed up the expectations Friday in Auburn.

Murphy, who is from Hillgrove in Marietta, Ga., was the top junior at Auburn’s High School Tiger Camp II.

“I think I performed very well,” Murphy said. “I showed my improvements from the last time I performed here, which was a year ago. I wanted to show my speed and quickness off the ball.”

Murphy did. At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Murphy ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash and had a 31-inch vertical leap.

“I’m getting better every month,” Murphy said. “I’ve been practicing with former NFL player Chuck Smith and he has molded my pass-rushing skills to another level.”