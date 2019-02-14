Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-14 10:34:03 -0600') }} football Edit

2019 Class Grades: Defense

Dpkkkng7bptw1vzhycke
Rivals.com
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports.com
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | It’s been a week since Auburn announced 21 signees on National Signing Day. It’s a group, without Arizona transfer Jay Jay Wilson, that ranked No. 13 in the country and No. 7 in the SEC.Au...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}