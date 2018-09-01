ATLANTA | Summary and statistics from No. 9 Auburn's opening game against No. 6 Washington in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER



Auburn's defense forced a three-and-out on Washington's first possession and Ryan Davis returned a punt 32 yards to the UW 36-yard line. Jarrett Stidham connected with Sal Cannella for a 10-yard TD pass on 3rd down to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead after failing on a 2-point conversion attempt. Jamel Dean came down with his first career interception on UW's next drive and AU responded with a 49-yard drive capped by a 32-yard field goal by Anders Carlson to take a 9-0 lead. UW responded with a 61-yard drive to cut the lead to 9-3 on a 31-yard field goal. Auburn drove 63 yards on its next possession but Carlson missed a 33-yard field goal.

SECOND QUARTER

Auburn opened the quarter with a 63-yard drive as Carlson made a 28-yard field goal to give AU a 12-3 lead. The Huskies answered with their own 28-yard FG to cap a 64-yard drive and cut the lead to 12-6. Carlson ended the next drive with a 53-yard field goal to put AU on top 15-6. UW went 75 yards in four plays to score on a 13-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 15-13 at halftime.

THIRD QUARTER

Auburn went three-and-out on its first possession of the second half. Washington drove the ball 50 yards but had a touchdown taken off the board on an offensive pass interference penalty and missed a 40-yard field goal. Carlson missed a 54-yard field goal to end a 40-yard drive. UW drove to the AU 3-yard line but Jake Browning fumbled and it was recovered by Darrell Williams on the 20-yard line. AU couldn't manage a first down and punted it away.

FOURTH QUARTER

Washington opened the quarter with a 30-yard field goal to take a 16-15 lead. A tipped pass by Darrell Williams on 3rd down kept the Huskies out of the end zone. After an exchange of punts, Auburn put together a 76-yard, 10-play drive as Boobee Whitlow scored at TD on a 10-yard run. The 2-point conversion failed as AU took a 21-16 win with 6:15 left. UW drove into AU territory but Big Kat Bryant came up with a big sack on 3rd down and Smoke Monday forced an incomplete pass on 4th down to ice the game.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 420, UW 398; Pass yards: AU 273, UW 296; Rush yards: AU 147, UW 102; Penalties: AU 12-111, UW 10-95; First downs: AU 27, UW 24; Third downs: AU 9-18, UW 5-14; Turnovers: AU 0, UW 2; Sacks: AU 5, UW 2.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Jarrett Stidham 26-for-36 for 273 yards and 1 TD, 11 carries for 23 yards

Kam Martin 22 carries for 80 yards, 5 catches for 32 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 8 carries for 28 yards and 1 TD, 1 catch for 5 yards

Chandler Cox 1 carry for 1 yard, 4 catches for 52 yards

Shaun Shivers 1 carry for 7 yards

Ryan Davis 7 catches for 52 yards, 1 carry for 12 yards

Sal Cannella 1 catch for 10 yards and 1 TD

Nate Craig-Myers 2 catches for 39 yards

Darius Slayton 3 catches for 41 yards

Seth Williams 2 catches for 37 yards

John Samuel Shenker 1 catch for 5 yards

Anders Carlson 3-for-5 FG (Made: 32, 28, 53; Missed: 33, 54)