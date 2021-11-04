10 things to watch: Auburn basketball 2021-22

AUBURN | Think Bruce Pearl has big expectations for his team this season? The Auburn coach isn’t shying away from what his Tigers can achieve. “Absolutely,” he said when asked if they could win the national title. That’s not him spitting hyperbole, either. This year’s team has everything that Pearl needs: toughness, excellent guard play, size and length, a superstar freshman and depth that rivals almost any team in the country. A mixture of newcomers, including four transfers, and veterans make up the lineup and how they play together has yet to be seen, but not since the Final Four run in 2019 has there been these types of projections for Auburn to make some noise late into March and early April. So, with the Tigers taking the floor with an exhibition game against Southern Indiana on Friday, here are 10 things I’m looking forward to seeing during Auburn’s 2021-22 season.

Jabari Smith goes up for a shot in practice. (Shanna Lockwood/Auburn Athletics)

1. Jabari Smith’s extraordinary talent The highest-ranked recruit in Auburn history, Smith is one of those rare talents where, when watching a team play, you immediately know he’s the best player on the floor. Sure, he hasn’t played a college game yet, but all signs point toward him being both one of the best players in the SEC, if not nation, and a high draft pick. Smith makes everything look smooth and can do it on both ends of the court, with his defense behind his offensive play right now. He’s going to be fun to watch for all Auburn fans. 2. Opponents trying to bring the ball up court against Zep Jasper/K.D. Johnson combo One thing you will notice the first time you see Johnson, a transfer from Georgia, play is how fierce he is, especially defensively. He loves to get in the face of ball handlers and frustrate them with his relentless pressure. Add Jasper, the transfer from College of Charleston, and you have a full-court press that will break even the best players. Expect this combination to create some turnovers. 3. Walker Kessler in form One of the top transfers this past offseason, the 7-foot-1 center creates mismatch opportunities with his ability to knock down the three-point shot while also dominating inside with his height and length. He showed flashes of his potential in limited time last year at North Carolina, but now with an entire offseason of putting on weight and working on his game, a breakout season is in store. 4. Allen Flanigan back at his natural position The season almost ended before it started for the junior forward as he suffered an Achilles injury, but surgery and rehab will have him back by mid-December and SEC play. Last season, injuries forced Flanigan to play minutes at the guard and, sometimes, point guard position where he struggled to get into the flow. Now, back at small forward, he looked like his old self before the injury in practice and scrimmages. A big season after his comeback could rocket him up some draft charts.

Wendell Green Jr. during practice. (Shanna Lockwood/Auburn Athletics)