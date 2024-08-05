“They have no choice but to step up,” said sophomore Kayin Lee, who is expected to be a starting cornerback this fall. “Jay (Crawford) and A’Mon (Lane-Ganus) and also JC (Hart), they’ve got no choice but to play. So it’s their time. I know they're ready.”

It leaves a big hole the secondary, which some young players are going to have to fill.

AUBURN | Two of Auburn’s top backup cornerbacks transferred out in the offseason. Another, Tyler Scott, suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Hart is a redshirt freshman while Crawford, who enrolled in January, and Lane-Ganus, who enrolled this summer, are true freshmen.

Of the three, Lee singled out Hart as the most improved since the spring.

“JC Hart, that’s my dog,” said Lee. “He’s been working every single day. You can tell he’s in the film room and on the field. He’s working.”

Junior Champ Anthony, the expected starter at nickel, calls Hart the team’s fastest player.

“He has all the intangibles and now he's just really understanding the mental part and how to use his body and length and it's just amazing,” said Anthony. “He's going to have a breakout season this year, getting hands on receivers. He's a really long guy.”

Robert Lewis, who is vying for the starting slot receiver position, has been impressed with the development of Crawford.

“He's got some speed to him, and he's been real patient at the line,” said Lewis. “He's going to get hands on you, too. We've just got to get him a little stronger and a little more technique and experience. I think he'll be good going into the future.”

