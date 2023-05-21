With 21 signees in the 2023 class, that brings the total to 41 newcomers. Most have already reported with the rest expected by May 30.

The Tigers added their 20th commitment from the transfer portal Sunday from former Jackson State wide receiver Shane Hooks.

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze will open his Auburn career with a roster of approximately 50 percent newcomers.

Hooks, 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, had 66 catches for 775 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. In six games in 2021, he had 16 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

The Orlando, Fla., native originally signed with Ohio, redshirting in 2018 and catching 26 passes for 515 yards and five touchdowns the following year. In a COVID-shortened 2020, Hooks had eight receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown in three games.

Hooks originally committed to Ole Miss April 20 but de-committed just eight days later. He visited Auburn earlier this week. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Hooks is the fourth wide receiver the Tigers have signed out of the portal. He joins Caleb Burton from Ohio State, Jyaire Shorter from North Texas and Nick Mardner from Hawaii.

Mardner enrolled in January and went through spring practice.