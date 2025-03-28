Tigers drop opener

"We've got to stop with don't lose this pitch and think about going to win this pitch," said head coach Chris Malveaux. "We are stuck in that for some reason. Whether it's one side of the ball, I mean, hitting wise, we've got situations with runners on and we get ourselves out instead of letting it come to us."

With the loss, the Tigers remain the lone team in the conference without a conference win. In 10 SEC games this season, Auburn allows an average of 8.5 runs per game.

The quest for the first SEC win continues for Auburn softball.

Florida never trailed in the game, and at one point was up 8-3. Icess Tresvik ripped a grand slam to right field to make it 8-7 in the fifth inning and give Auburn some life.

“It was good to see that," Malveaux said. "In the past weekends, if a game started to go that direction, we didn't have that."

That was the final run scored by Auburn, as Florida tacked on four more over the next two innings to distance itself. Four of the 11 runs scored by Florida were batters that reached via a walk or hit by pitches.

The Tigers walked eight batters on the night, with starter Haley Rainey responsible for six of them. Rainey only gave up two earned runs in five innings of work. SJ Geurin gave up four earned runs and Chalea Clemmons gave up two, each with an inning of work.

"We've just got to keep putting our head down and looking to continue to fight," Malveaux said.

Auburn and Florida matchup again Saturday afternoon, with first pitch set for 2 p.m. CST on SEC Network-plus.