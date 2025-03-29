Auburn 'number one' for Rivals250 DB

"Right now, Auburn's number one," Ashley said. "And my list is, I'll tell you right now, it's very narrow. In my life, it's all about first impressions. Auburn did their thing with today. I love it up here. Definitely coming back up here soon."

The four-star defensive back out of Brandon, Miss., made the four-hour drive to the Plains Saturday to check out spring practice, while also catching up with the coaching staff. He's developed a relationship Hugh Freeze, but as a Mississippian, he's especially familiar with the Auburn head coach.

"I grew up being an Ole Miss fan because of Coach Freeze," Ashley said. "I have a football of A.J. Brown, you know, (Laremy) Tunsil and all of them, with a big ole Coach Freeze signature on the back of it, so I'm a Coach Freeze fan first...Now I'm being able to get recruited by him, coaching is such a blessing, and the connection with him, from me being from Mississippi, is really big."

Auburn is recruiting him as a defensive back that can play anywhere — nickel, corner or safety. Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and safeties coach TJ Rushing are heavily involved in his recruitment.

"I call him Uncle Rushing," Ashley said. "That's my guy. You know me, I'm going to have a tight bond, tight relationship, love everything that he stands for. He's just a great coach. I love how he was coaching. I just saw it today, you know, how he was having everybody, like, the attention to detail that he has with all the safeties."

While he was paying attention to the defense, it was another Mississippi native that caught his eye during practice — freshman quarterback Deuce Knight.

"I've been knowing he's the truth since when I was a freshman," Ashley said. "He blew me away today. And my boy, Anquon Fegans, you know. Getting to see him, it was really good. Get to see them grow as just freshmen, grow as young men and the spiritual aspect that Coach Freeze has going on here is amazing."

Ashely has two official visits currently set up. He has one to Auburn June 13-15 and Colorado June 20-22. Other programs he's interested in visiting include Florida, Florida State and Louisville. As far as a decision goes, he's eyeing the summer, but could also wait until the fall.