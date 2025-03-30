Auburn 'Aggies' ready for battle of the boards

The challenge has an Auburn assistant drawing inspiration from a fellow SEC team that’s well known for it’s prowess on the boards.

It’ll need that same effort and energy against an even better rebounding team in Michigan State if it wants to punch its ticket to the Final Four.

ATLANTA | Auburn out-rebounded a pair of 7-footers and top 30 rebounding team in its win over Michigan Friday night.

“Mike Burgomaster calls us the Auburn Aggies,” said center Dylan Cardwell. “He said that's our new M.O. That's what he told us this morning. It's just making sure that we control the boards like last night.

“If they're gonna be ugly, just try to win however we can. Be more physical, be more excited to play.”

It's no surprise Burgomaster picked the Aggies. Texas A&M held a 41-25 rebounding advantage in an 83-72 upset win over the Tigers March 4.

Rebounding has been a key for Auburn all season. AU was out-rebounded in three of its five losses. In the loss to Florida, both teams had 40 rebounds.

It was only in an 84-78 loss at Duke Dec. 4 that AU held a 39-34 rebounding advantage.

“If you look back at all of our losses, we got out-toughed,” said forward Chaney Johnson. “We lost the rebounding war. If you want to continue winning in March, you've got to rebound, make free throws and defend. I feel like as long as we check those boxes, sky’s the limit.”

The Spartans rank 15th nationally averaging 39.8 rebounds per game led by forward Jaxson Kohler’s 7.5 and center Carson Cooper’s 5.2.

It’ll be a challenge inside for Cardwell, Johnson and Johni Broome, but AU’s bigs will also count on help from its guards.

"It's going to be really big, man,” said point guard Denver Jones. “Dylan, Johni, Chaney — they stepped up to the challenge last night. They won the rebounding battle. Obviously, it's up to us guards to help them out down there. That's why I feel like that's going to be really important, especially tomorrow, going up against Michigan State.”

No. 1 seed Auburn plays No. 2 seed Michigan State in the Elite Eight at State Farm Arena Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. CT on CBS.