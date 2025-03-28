Offense 'impressed' 2027 QB

"It was great," Myers said. "I was really impressed. It all looked smooth. Second year, everybody's more comfortable. New quarterbacks, everything looked good. I liked how it looked. Everything was smooth."

The signal caller was back on the Plains earlier this week on Tuesday, checking out practice and checking in with some members of the coaching staff. Watching the offense, there were plenty of positives for Myers, even with the Tigers' revamped quarterback room.

Auburn has two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for this spring in Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold and true freshman Deuce Knight. It's a new system for both QBs, but from what Myers saw, things are heading in the right direction.

"They were understanding," Myers said of the quarterbacks. "You could tell that the coaches taught them what they were looking for and taught them what they were looking at, and if they messed up, they would correct them right then. Everybody understood how it was going, and they knew what to look at and what to look for to make the right plays."

There's still a long way to go in his recruitment, so Myers is currently focused on building a firm foundation in his relationships with Auburn quarterback coaches Kent Austin and Jesse Stone.

"Relationships are big in this process, so just focus on relationships and get up here as much as possible to really figure out where I need to be," Myers said. "If that is here, then that's relationships that they're building."

What sticks out the most to him about Auburn?

"The tradition, how it feels like a family," Myers said. "I've mentioned that before. Just coming in here, it just feels good. You know the tradition they have here, and it's right close to home, so everything's just nice here. I like it."

Myers visited Clemson earlier this month and plans to visit Florida State soon. He's unsure of timing, but also plans to return to Auburn.