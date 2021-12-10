Where Auburn stands five days from ESD
Auburn currently stands at 12 commitments (13 if you include Tre Donaldson) with one week until the Early Signing Day. The class is ranked No. 38 in the country and No. 13 in the SEC.But, a majorit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news