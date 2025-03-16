Weekend trip for No. 1 nickel

"I've been here a lot since they offered me," Womack said. "I've been here a good bit. I know my way around. Like, no GPS needed."

Womack, who's sister Ma'Nia plays softball for Auburn, made the trip to the Plains over the weekend to see her in action, along with several members of his family. Between visits for football and trips to see his sister, Auburn is becoming a familiar place for him.

It was more of a family trip than anything for him.

Womack got to spend a little bit of time with safeties' coach TJ Rushing on Friday, as the two continue to build their relationship.

"He's big about relationships, and you know, I'm big about that as well," Womack said. "So, I mean, I've got to know him, his kids. We play around like we're big brothers, little brothers. We just continue to create that relationship, build that relationship."

His sister, Ma'Nia, transferred from Ole Miss to Auburn over the offseason and is a utility player for the Tigers' softball team. The two are close, but both acknowledge that they're on their own journeys — playing at the same school isn't necessarily something that's important.

"It wasn't important to me when she was at Ole Miss," Womack said. "So, I mean, I'm just here to support her. If, you know, God showed me that this is the place to be, then it is. It would be nice to go to school with my sister, but, you know, God may have another plan. I'm all about His plan, not mine."

However, Ma'Nia still tries her best.

"She tried to show me campus," Womack said. "She recruits me, too. She showed me Toomer's Corner. She showed me the dorms. She showed me, like, where the, you know, study hall is and all that stuff."

Another person that's recruiting Womack to the Plains is recent quarterback signee Deuce Knight, who's also from Mississippi.

"Me and Deuce are pretty close. We grew up together," Womack said. "He played with the same 7-on-7 that I started out with. So, yeah, we're pretty close in contact...He just tells me this is the place. Like, a lot of people call it God's country. So he tells me this is the place, and I kind of see it, you know. It gives – I don't want to say it's wrong, but it gives Oxford vibes with a small town, but friendlier people, better people. It's just – it's nice out here."

Head coach Hugh Freeze keeps in contact with Womack regularly, and when it was announced earlier this month that Freeze had been diagnosed with an early stage of prostate cancer, Womack picked up his phone to check in.

"We catch up all the time on the phone," Womack said. "Of course, I heard the news about him. I called him and checked in with him. So we stay close in touch."