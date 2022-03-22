Way-too-early 2022 Auburn basketball depth chart

Auburn's season came to a close earlier than hoped, or anticipated, on Sunday when the 2-seed Tigers fell to 10-seed Miami. Now, it's set to be an eventful offseason for Auburn basketball. Last year Auburn brought in the best freshman in program history in Jabari Smith, joined by four players through the transfer portal. This year, Auburn is set to lose Smith and Walker Kessler to the draft, most likely, and will also probably have some more roster attrition to deal with. For now, though, if a player is on the roster they'll be treated as if they're here next year. Obviously, the numbers are not perfect right now. This story will be updated when or if a player opts to leave.

Auburn PF Jaylin Williams drives to the basket against Texas A&M (Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics)

Point Guard 1. Zep Jasper OR Wendell Green Jr. 2. Zep Jasper OR Wendell Green Jr. 3. Tre Donaldson Auburn's backcourt, which received its fair share of criticism down the stretch this year, should turn into a strength next year. The three-guard combo of Zep Jasper (who announced his intention to return in February), Wendell Green Jr. and K.D. Johnson look primed to all return next year. Add in Tre Donaldson for some more point guard depth and Chance Westry who could play the 1-3 and your guard depth is very strong next year. All of Auburn's returning guards have things they can clean up and improve upon this offseason, and if they can each take a step forward, even just a small one, Auburn is in a good spot for next year. For now Jasper seems like the likely starter after he got the nod this year, with Green acting as the sixth-man and the closer at the point guard position.

Shooting Guard 1. K.D. Johnson 2. Chance Westry OR Zep Jasper At shooting guard it will likely be the Johnson show again next year. His strong on-ball defense along with his ability to take over games should be even more crucial next year with no Smith. Focusing on improving his 3-point shooting and being a little more in control of his game will be on the docket for his offseason. Behind him is the No. 31 player in the Class of 2022, the versatile Chance Westry. Westry is a strong defender who can play with or without the ball in his hands on offense and still make an impact. He should be a strong option to come off the bench behind Johnson. For now he's at SG, but he could be at the point or playing small forward with his size at 6-foot-6. Jasper played a little shooting guard this year and could do the same next year if need be.

Small Forward 1. Allen Flanigan 2. Devan Cambridge OR Transfer 3. Chris Moore Allen Flanigan returned from an Achilles surgery but was never quite the same as his sophomore self this year. With more offensive options around him he took a backseat on offense and focused on being a quality defender and rebounder. Next year, though, Auburn will need him back at full force to help the offense flow without Smith. Some people may be down on Flanigan after a year where he failed to live up to pre-season All-SEC expectations, but the potential is still there. Behind Flanigan is where you could start to see some roster attrition next year. Devan Cambridge began the year as a starter while Flanigan recovered, but slowly saw his role diminish. Cambridge took big steps up in his defense and rebounding this year, but his 3-point shooting got worse for the third year in a row, finishing the year at 22.1 percent. It's entirely possible he comes back for his senior year, but moving on for a bigger role is also not out of the question. Similarly, Chris Moore lost a fair share of minutes that he had gotten during his freshman year and became an afterthought on the bench this year. He could come back, but moving on feels like a possibility. Look out for LSU de-commit Julian Phillips as a potential slot in here.

Power Forward 1. Jaylin Williams 2. Transfer OR Chris Moore Bruce Pearl made it clear after the Miami game. "I'm excited to build it next year around Jaylin (Williams)," Pearl said. After Williams went from one of the top players on the team in 2020 and the starting center, he found himself in a reserve role with Jabari Smith on the team. It was an up-and-down year for Williams as he adjusted to a new role, but he ended it with two of his best games going for 12 points on 5-of-8 (2-3 3FG) shooting against Miami in 18 minutes and eight points on 3-of-3 (2-2 3FG) shooting against Jacksonville State in seven minutes before leaving with a tooth injury. Auburn is set to bring in a transfer, or maybe one of LSU's de-commits here in Phillips or Yohan Traore if he does de-commit, but with several years of SEC experience under his belt and the trust of the Auburn coaching staff, Williams will have the upper hand at getting the starting power forward job next year. As Auburn's starting center in 2020, Williams finished the season scoring in double figures in the last four games and had a 24-point game against Ole Miss and a 21-point outing against Georgia. With Auburn's roster right now, Moore is really the only option as the backup power forward — but that will change.