WAR ROOM: UL Monroe

Two home games remain for Auburn in its 2024 campaign. The Tigers round out their non-conference schedule this weekend with a morning game against UL Monroe. It's not the most exciting matchup, but there will still be plenty of recruiting action taking place, which means it's time for an AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

FIRST THINGS FIRST There are no official visitors this weekend, every visitor for the UL Monroe game will be an unofficial. The Tigers are gearing up to host several official visitors next weekend. Auburn is expected to have several commits back on campus — including a couple key commits pursued by other programs — a 2025 offensive lineman committed to a Big 12 school and some elite defensive backs in the 2026 class. Let's dive right in, shall we?

RECRUITING BATTLES Two Auburn commits that a couple other SEC programs are making a strong push for are set to return to the Plains this weekend. Lane Kiffin visited quarterback Deuce Knight earlier this week at his high school in Lucedale, Miss., after Knight was in Oxford for Ole Miss' win over Georgia. Knight returns to Auburn this week, as the Tigers work to fend off Kiffin's pursuit of their coveted quarterback commit.

Donovan Starr is expected back on campus this weekend and that's huge for Auburn, especially with Georgia getting in the mix over the last couple of weeks. Georgia plays Tennessee Saturday night in Athens, which is a popular visit spot for tons of recruits, so seeing Starr attend Auburn's game against UL Monroe is a good sign for the Tigers.

BRINGING IN A TACKLE Auburn's looking to bring in an additional tackle for this class, and for the second straight home game, there will be a tackle committed elsewhere on campus. Jahari Medlock is expected to get his first look at Auburn this weekend, as the Cincinnati commit picked up offers from Georgia and Florida this fall.

CAN'T FORGET 2026 This weekend will be the fifth visit to Auburn this year for linebacker Anthony Davis and the third game day visit this fall. Auburn's been high in his recruitment from the start and it's certainly the campus he's seen the most of out of any program. Auburn, USC, Texas and Texas A&M are considered to be the frontrunners in this one.

Cornerback Zyan Gibson out of Gadsden, Ala., returns to the Plains this weekend, his first game day visit to Auburn of the fall. He was last in town back in March to watch a spring practice. An Ole Miss legacy, it appears that Auburn, Alabama and Tennessee are the ones to watch in this one, with Oregon and Miami also in the mix.

Four-star quarterback Kane Archer will make his first visit to Auburn this weekend and follow it with a visit to Alabama later this month. He's been to Arkansas several times, but the Razorbacks already took a commitment from a 2026 quarterback. Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah and Kansas are some others involved in his recruitment.

UCF commit Keeyun Chapman will make his way to Auburn this Saturday. The Knights were the second program to offer him and he committed to them in May. He picked up a Miami offer at the end of October, bringing his offer list to nine schools.

DJ Bordeaux returns to Auburn for the second time this season, as the three-star out of Douglasville, Ga., was on campus for the New Mexico game. He's also visited Texas A&M, Colorado and Illinois this fall.

Three-star linebacker Jaden Bush will get his first look at Auburn this weekend, his third SEC game day visit this fall. He's taken visits to Missouri and Mississippi State already.

Kamhariyan Johnson picked up his first offer this summer when North Alabama extended one. Since then, he's picked up a lot more. Over the last several weeks, he's visited and been offered by Ole Miss and Tennessee. Washington and Missouri have also offered lately, so Johnson could be in line to pick one up from Auburn this weekend.

Other 2026 prospects: WR Rhys Dorsey, WR Dylan Cope

FOCUS ON THE FUTURE Massive offensive line prospect Joshua Sam Epelle, who's 6-foot-8 as a sophomore, returns to Auburn after a visit for the New Mexico game in mid-September. Auburn was the first to offer Epelle back in the spring and plenty have followed. Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M have all offered.

Quarterback Bobby Coleman Jr. is a frequent visitor to Auburn, which makes sense considering his older brother is Cam Coleman. However, Auburn likes the potential that Bobby has after seeing him camp in the summer and are one of five programs to have already extended an offer.

Teammates with commits Derick Smith and Erick Smith, Cedrick Simmons picked up an Auburn offer back in August and will make his first trip to the Plains over the weekend.