Auburn wraps up its five-game home stand to star the season Saturday. It's the final home game until November. This is the final chance for recruits to see Auburn and Jordan Hare Stadium on a game day for a month and the Tigers are set to host another round of talented recruits this weekend. There's plenty to talk about, so let's get into another AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

FIRST THINGS FIRST This was a game that had been circled on the schedule as perhaps the biggest home game of the year for Auburn. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Alabama has a home game against Georgia, which has attracted a lot of talent to Tuscaloosa. Regardless, five official visitors will be on hand, three of which are Auburn commits. Most of Saturday's expected visitors come from the 2026 and 2027 classes.

OFFICIAL VISITORS There will be five incredibly important official visitors this weekend and none may be more crucial than Notre Dame quarterback commit Deuce Knight. He'll have been to Auburn four out of the first five weeks this season following this weekend, but still remains a part of Notre Dame's class. It's been a constant battle for Auburn, one that it would like to end this weekend by pulling off the flip. If it doesn't happen this weekend or in the days following, I'd expect Auburn to begin pursuing other options.

The other official visitor that's not an Auburn commit is Samuel Turner, who's been to Auburn once already this season on an unofficial visit. Turner, who's currently committed to Georgia Tech, shot up Auburn's board over the summer. He visited for Big Cat Weekend and then returned this fall for the Cal game, which did raise some questions for Turner. Who will Auburn's quarterback be? It's an important aspect to the receivers' recruitment. Turner plans to sign early and is slated to return to Georgia Tech Oct. 19 for the Notre Dame game and Nov. 9 for the Miami game.

The unofficial leader of the 2025 class returns with his recruiting hat on for his official visit, as Alvin Henderson is back this weekend. The former Penn State commit flipped to Auburn in late June and has been all Auburn ever since. He's an active recruiter for the Tigers and is close with Knight, which will benefit Auburn this weekend.

Anquon Fegans committed to Auburn in late July and will be on his official this weekend, one of three set up for the fall. His recruitment isn't quite shut down, other programs still reach out to him and he's open to visiting. Alabama will host him Oct. 26 on an official visit and former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn will get him on UCF's campus for an official the following week, Nov. 2.

Teammates with Fegans, four-star defensive end Jared Smith picked Auburn over South Carolina in early August. The Gamecocks hosted him on a visit a couple weeks ago, but Auburn will get him back on campus for his official visit this weekend.

ANOTHER 2025 PROSPECT Three-star linebacker Anthony Kruah is expected to make his return to Auburn this weekend as an unofficial visitor. The North Carolina commit was on campus in March and the Tigers certainly impressed him during the visit. We'll see how things go this weekend and what kind of push Auburn makes.

CAN'T FORGET 2026 There will be plenty of top talent from the 2026 class on campus, but five-star Derrek Cooper is the headliner. Teammates with Auburn commit Denairius Gray, he was in Miami earlier this month as both the Hurricanes and Florida appear to be making the strongest push for him. An Auburn visit could put the Tigers right in the mix, as well.

This weekend will be the second game day visit in a row for a couple of Buford, Ga., standouts. Both Tyriq Green and Nassir McCoy are expected to be back on the Plains. The two visited last week for the Arkansas game, and with Georgia-Alabama happening this weekend, it's a good sign for Auburn to get the two back on campus for the Oklahoma game.

Making the trip from Jacksonville, Fla., Corbyn Fordham is expected to take his first game day visit to Auburn this weekend. Auburn hosted him for Big Cat Weekend and in the spring, so the Tigers are definitely getting a look from the 6-foot-4 tight end.

Cortez Redding is expected to be on campus this weekend for his first trip to Auburn. The 6-foot safety from Jonesboro, Ga., is looking to narrow things down at some point in the future and told Jackets Online that Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, LSU and North Carolina are some schools sticking out to him early.

LOOKING AHEAD Rivals just released its initial Rivals100 players for the 2027 class, as things begin to pick up for the next cycle of players. Auburn will host four players within that top 100, with defensive end KJ Green being the top-rated. South Carolina had him on campus last weekend and Florida State hosted him before that, as the 6-foot-5 sophomore also holds offers from other programs like Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas.

Running back Tyson Robinson already has 15 offers, but Auburn isn't one of them. The Tigers could make that move this weekend, as the four-star is set to make the trip from Brandon, Miss.



Justin Weeks will make the trip to the Plains rather quickly after picking up an offer two weeks ago. He was at Florida State last weekend and holds offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Tennessee.