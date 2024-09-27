PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

WAR ROOM: Oklahoma

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Auburn wraps up its five-game home stand to star the season Saturday.

It's the final home game until November.

This is the final chance for recruits to see Auburn and Jordan Hare Stadium on a game day for a month and the Tigers are set to host another round of talented recruits this weekend. There's plenty to talk about, so let's get into another AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

Advertisement

FIRST THINGS FIRST

This was a game that had been circled on the schedule as perhaps the biggest home game of the year for Auburn. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Alabama has a home game against Georgia, which has attracted a lot of talent to Tuscaloosa.

Regardless, five official visitors will be on hand, three of which are Auburn commits. Most of Saturday's expected visitors come from the 2026 and 2027 classes.

COMMITS ARE COMING

Aside from the three commits heading to the Plains for their official visits, the usual crowd of Auburn commits will also be in town.

2025: TE Ryan Ghea, SAF Eric Winters, CB Donovan Starr, OL Tavaris Dice, LB Jakaleb Faulk, DE Malik Autry, P John McGuire

2026: OL Kail Ellis, WR Denairius Gray, OLB Jamichael Garrett

OFFICIAL VISITORS

There will be five incredibly important official visitors this weekend and none may be more crucial than Notre Dame quarterback commit Deuce Knight. He'll have been to Auburn four out of the first five weeks this season following this weekend, but still remains a part of Notre Dame's class.

It's been a constant battle for Auburn, one that it would like to end this weekend by pulling off the flip. If it doesn't happen this weekend or in the days following, I'd expect Auburn to begin pursuing other options.

The other official visitor that's not an Auburn commit is Samuel Turner, who's been to Auburn once already this season on an unofficial visit. Turner, who's currently committed to Georgia Tech, shot up Auburn's board over the summer.

He visited for Big Cat Weekend and then returned this fall for the Cal game, which did raise some questions for Turner. Who will Auburn's quarterback be? It's an important aspect to the receivers' recruitment.

Turner plans to sign early and is slated to return to Georgia Tech Oct. 19 for the Notre Dame game and Nov. 9 for the Miami game.

The unofficial leader of the 2025 class returns with his recruiting hat on for his official visit, as Alvin Henderson is back this weekend. The former Penn State commit flipped to Auburn in late June and has been all Auburn ever since.

He's an active recruiter for the Tigers and is close with Knight, which will benefit Auburn this weekend.

Anquon Fegans committed to Auburn in late July and will be on his official this weekend, one of three set up for the fall. His recruitment isn't quite shut down, other programs still reach out to him and he's open to visiting.

Alabama will host him Oct. 26 on an official visit and former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn will get him on UCF's campus for an official the following week, Nov. 2.

Teammates with Fegans, four-star defensive end Jared Smith picked Auburn over South Carolina in early August. The Gamecocks hosted him on a visit a couple weeks ago, but Auburn will get him back on campus for his official visit this weekend.

ANOTHER 2025 PROSPECT

Three-star linebacker Anthony Kruah is expected to make his return to Auburn this weekend as an unofficial visitor. The North Carolina commit was on campus in March and the Tigers certainly impressed him during the visit. We'll see how things go this weekend and what kind of push Auburn makes.

CAN'T FORGET 2026

There will be plenty of top talent from the 2026 class on campus, but five-star Derrek Cooper is the headliner. Teammates with Auburn commit Denairius Gray, he was in Miami earlier this month as both the Hurricanes and Florida appear to be making the strongest push for him.

An Auburn visit could put the Tigers right in the mix, as well.

This weekend will be the second game day visit in a row for a couple of Buford, Ga., standouts. Both Tyriq Green and Nassir McCoy are expected to be back on the Plains. The two visited last week for the Arkansas game, and with Georgia-Alabama happening this weekend, it's a good sign for Auburn to get the two back on campus for the Oklahoma game.

Making the trip from Jacksonville, Fla., Corbyn Fordham is expected to take his first game day visit to Auburn this weekend. Auburn hosted him for Big Cat Weekend and in the spring, so the Tigers are definitely getting a look from the 6-foot-4 tight end.

Cortez Redding is expected to be on campus this weekend for his first trip to Auburn. The 6-foot safety from Jonesboro, Ga., is looking to narrow things down at some point in the future and told Jackets Online that Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, LSU and North Carolina are some schools sticking out to him early.

Other 2026 recruits: SAF Joel Wyatt, WR DeShawn Spencer, WR Ryan Mosley, LB Jerimia Collier, CB Justin Hopkins, WR Zion Crumpton, TE Calerbe Hermane

LOOKING AHEAD

Rivals just released its initial Rivals100 players for the 2027 class, as things begin to pick up for the next cycle of players. Auburn will host four players within that top 100, with defensive end KJ Green being the top-rated.

South Carolina had him on campus last weekend and Florida State hosted him before that, as the 6-foot-5 sophomore also holds offers from other programs like Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas.

Running back Tyson Robinson already has 15 offers, but Auburn isn't one of them. The Tigers could make that move this weekend, as the four-star is set to make the trip from Brandon, Miss.


Justin Weeks will make the trip to the Plains rather quickly after picking up an offer two weeks ago. He was at Florida State last weekend and holds offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Safety Adryan Cole, who's teammates with Weeks, will also be in attendance. It's his second Auburn game of the season, as he was on campus for the Cal game Sept. 7. He holds 20 offers, with Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee being the other SEC schools to extend one.

Other 2027 recruits: DE TK Cunningham, QB Bobby Coleman Jr., SAF Jaylyn Jones, WR Grant Haviland

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3Mvd2FyLXJvb20tb2tsYWhvbWEiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmF1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRndhci1yb29tLW9rbGFob21hJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzQmY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK