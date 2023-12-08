It's a busy time in Auburn recruiting. The transfer portal is open, JUCO players are taking their visits and early signing day is just under two weeks away. There will be several guys on campus over the next week and a half, with a dead period beginning Dec. 18. With that being said, it's time for an AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

FIRST THINGS FIRST One thing Auburn's made clear by its list of portal offers is that building in the trenches is high priority. Most extended offers have been sent to linemen, although the Tigers are also looking to add proven wide receivers and additional defensive backs for depth purposes. Five lineman will be on campus over the next several days — from every level of play.

OFFICIAL VISITORS (JUCO and Transfer)

JUCO offensive lineman Seth Wilfred will be on his official visit this weekend, as he looks to find his new home. Out of Snow College, Wilfred's picked up plenty of offers at the D-1 level. Notable offers include Houston, Arizona State and Iowa State. Auburn appears to be in good standing heading into the weekend.

Gerquan Scott was one of the first offers that Auburn sent out and the 6-foot-4 lineman has plenty of playing experience. He's spent the previous three seasons with Southern Miss, where he's played primarily left guard. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.



Auburn is set to bring in a talented slate of freshman wide receivers, but adding a proven veteran could benefit the room significantly. One of the Tigers' targets is former Georgia State wideout Robert Lewis, who led the Panthers in receptions and receiving yardage this past season. He tallied 70 receptions for 877 yards and seven touchdowns, all career highs. In three seasons with Georgia State, he totaled 102 receptions, 1,323 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns.

Michigan State defensive line transfer Derrick Harmon is expected to visit this weekend. The former Spartan spent the last three seasons in East Lansing, where he appeared in 28 games. Over those three seasons, Harmon had 71 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

UNOFFICIAL VISITORS

There will be a big-time name on the Plains Saturday in the 2024 class, as Florida defensive end commit LJ McCray is expected to visit. Currently committed to Florida, Auburn was heavily in the race for McCray before he committed to the Gators back in October. There's been some overturn on Florida's staff — specifically at the defensive line coach position — and Auburn appears to be capitalizing. The Tigers seem like they're now back in the mix, as is Florida State (which will host McCray Friday), and adding another pass rusher to the 2024 class is certainly a goal for Auburn.

The Tigers will have an additional recruiter on hand this weekend in an effort to land McCray. Jamonta Waller is set to return to the Plains for the first time since mid-November with the intentions to "go fishing". The former Florida commit knows McCray well, the two were committed to UF at the same time for several months and built up a relationship. Waller flipped to Auburn in early November, and is now on a mission to get McCray to do the same.

OFFICIAL VISITOR (Dec. 10-12)

