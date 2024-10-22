War Eagle Watch: Week 9

It was another productive week for Auburn commits. Deuce Knight had a clean game, Alvin Henderson found the end zone often and several future Tigers hauled in receiving touchdowns. However, the Big Cat of the Week goes to Jakaleb Faulk for his performance against Pike Liberal Arts last week. Here's how Faulk, along with several other Auburn commits, faired in their games.

Jakaleb Faulk had a huge game for Highland Home last week. (Photo by Rivals.com)

Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 LB — Highland Home, Ala. It was a do-it-all performance for Faulk as Highland Home blanked Pike Liberal Arts 41-0 last week. He had one 47-yard touchdown reception on offense, while tallying seven tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry on defense. Season stats: 57.5 tackles, 19 TFL, INT, 3 sacks, blocked punt, 13 rec, 314 yds, 4 TD, 2 car, 67 yds

Deuce Knight, 2025 QB — Lucedale, Miss. Knight turned in another big outing, going 10-for-16 for 329 yards passing and three touchdowns without turning the ball over as George County defeated Hancock 51-41. Season stats: 43/64, 1,064 yds, 14 TD, INT, 22 car, 138 yds, TD

Alvin Henderson, 2025 RB — Elba, Ala. Elba won big, 49-22, as Henderson carried the ball 17 times for 243 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He also appeared on special teams for the Tigers, totaling 72 return yards on three kickoffs, along with 50 return yards on two punts. Season stats: 153 car, 2,077 yds, 39 TDs, 2 rec, 56 yds

Hollis Davidson, 2025 TE — Peachtree City, Ga. Davidson only had one reception in McIntosh's 29-22 win over Banneker, but the tight end made it count. It was a 35-yard touchdown reception, his third score of the year. Season stats: 30 rec, 392 yds, 3 TDs

Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DL — Birmingham, Ala. Parker defeated Homewood 27-17 last week, as Crawford recorded six tackles and three tackles for loss. Season stats: 58 tackles, 15 TFL, 5 sacks

Jared Smith, 2025 DE — Alabaster, Ala. In a heartbreaking 27-26 loss to Hoover, Smith had five tackles for the Warriors. Season stats: 66 tackles, 16 TFL, 6.5 sacks, INT

Elijah Melendez, 2025 LB — Kissimmee, Fla. It was a close game for Osceola, but the Kowboys got it done with a 14-6 victory at Apopka last week. Melendez had five tackles, two tackles for loss and recorded his third interception of the season. Season stats: 41 tackles, 4 TFL, INT, FR

Donovan Starr, 2025 CB — Brentwood, Tenn. Starr was once again active on both sides of the ball for Ravenwood, which won 28-7 over Franklin. Starr had two receptions for a total of 55 yards receiving, plus a receiving touchdown. Defensively, he tallied three tackles, half a tackle for loss and half a sack. Season stats unavailable.

Anquon Fegans, 2025 S — Alabaster, Ala. The ballhawk out of Thompson recored his fourth interception of the season against Hoover, along with four tackles in the loss. Season stats: 53 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 INT, FF, 2 FR, 5 rec, 121 yds, TD

John McGuire, 2025 P — Alabaster, Ala. McGuire handles both kicking and punting duties for Thompson, although he's being recruited as a punter for Auburn. In the most recent game against Hoover, McGuire had three punts that averaged 47.7 yards per punt, with a long of 55 yards. Three of his five kickoffs went for touchbacks, while he went 2-for-3 on PAT attempts and made both field goal attempts with a long of 50 yards. Season stats: 32/35 PAT, 33 punts, 43.8 YPP, 63 long, 5/7 FG, 50 long

Denairius Gray, 2026 WR — Hollywood, Fla. Gray hauled in two catches for 30 yards during Chaminade-Madonna's 56-0 shutout over Avant Garde Academy. Both receptions were good for touchdowns, bringing his season total to six. Season stats: 28 rec, 376 yds, 6 TD

Shadarius Toodle, 2026 OLB — Mobile, Ala. This week was Toodle's least productive week of the season, which considering he still put up solid numbers, is saying something. Toodle had seven carries for 60 yards rushing and a touchdown, along with one 1-yard reception on offense. He had two tackles and an interception on defense. Season stats: 122 tackles, 13 TFL, 2 sacks, INT, 35 car, 228 yds, 3 TD, 15 rec, 197 yds