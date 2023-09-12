War Eagle Watch: Week 3
Welcome back, everyone.
Another week has passed and more games are in the books for Auburn's commits, so let's review how most of them did in another edition of War Eagle Watch. It was a bounce back game for Walker White, Joseph Phillips had another big performance, but this week's Big Cat of the Week goes to Jalewis Solomon.
Let's get into it.
Jalewis Solomon — ATH (Ellaville, Ga. — Schley County)
It's not difficult to see why Solomon is this week's Big Cat of the Week with his performance in Schley County's 48-42 overtime win at Bleckley County. He scored a touchdown on his one carry and had eight receptions for 116 yards receiving and two touchdowns on offense.
Defensively, he had a pair of tackles and intercepted one pass.
|Carries/Yds
|Rushing TDs
|Receptions/Yds
|Receiving TDS
|Tackles
|Interceptions
|
1/2
|
1
|
20/360
|
5
|
4
|
1
Walker White — QB (Little Rock, Ark.)
Following a disappointing week last week, the quarterback commit bounced back with a huge performance, leading Little Rock Christian to a 42-14 victory over Lake Hamilton.
White completed 13 of 22 passes for 320 yards passing and three touchdowns in the win.
|Comp/Att
|Yards Passing
|Passing TDs
|Interceptions
|
33/66
|
515
|
7
|
2
Perry Thompson — WR (Foley, Ala.)
Foley's offense struggled on the road against Mary G. Montgomery, falling in the Friday contest 28-7. Thompson had three carries for 15 yards rushing, along with four receptions for 13 yards.
|Carries/Yds
|Rushing TDs
|Receptions/Yds
|Receiving TDs
|
8/45
|
1
|
13/129
|
TD
Malcolm Simmons — WR (Benjamin Russell, Ala.)
It was a big week for Benjamin Russell on the road, as the Wildcats obliterated Calera 57-7 behind a stellar performance from Simmons. He had three carries for 19 yards and a touchdown, adding an additional 92 yards receiving on two catches.
He also had a touchdown on special teams, acting as Benjamin Russell's punt and kickoff returner.
|Carries/Yds
|Rushing TDs
|Receptions/Yds
|Receiving TDs
|
3/19
|
1
|
9/213
|
3
Bryce Cain — WR (Mobile, Ala. — Baker)
The four-star wideout recorded his second 100-yard performance last week in Baker's 66-28 victory over Davidson.
Cain caught six passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|
11
|
261
|
4
Malik Blocton — DE (Pike Road, Ala.)
Blocton's been racking up the tackles this season and last week was no different. Pike Road finally found the win column with a 41-18 victory over Wetumpka, as the 6-foot-3 defensive end tallied 10 tackles and two tackles for loss.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Sacks
|
29
|
3.0
|
2.0
Demarcus Riddick — OLB (Clanton, Ala. — Chilton County)
Although Chilton County came up short against Briarwood Christian with a 28-10 loss, Riddick had eight tackles, one tackle for loss and returned a kickoff for 25 yards.
|Carries
|Yards Rushing
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|
2
|
17
|
26
|
4
Joseph Phillips — OLB (Tuskegee, Ala. — Booker T. Washington)
Last week was a big game for Phillips and while the outcome against Montgomery Catholic wasn't ideal for Booker T. Washington with a 56-6 loss, the linebacker had another solid game.
He had a pair of receptions for 34 yards receiving and a touchdowns, while garnering eight tackles and three tackles for loss on defense.
|Receptions/Yds
|Receiving TDs
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Sacks
|
3/62
|
1
|
28
|
10
|
4
Jalyn Crawford — CB (Lilburn, Ga. — Parkview)
Parkview stayed undefeated with a 35-32 victory over North Gwinnett and Crawford was used in a couple of ways for the Panthers. He had one tackle, one tackle for loss and returned a kickoff for 20 yards
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Receptions/Yds
|Receiving TDs
|
4
|
1.5
|
1/7
|
1
Kensley Faustin — CB (Naples, Fla.)
In a road contest against Immokalee, Faustin had four tackles and a tackle for loss in Naples' 33-17 win to advance to 3-0 on the season.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Interceptions
|
7
|
1
|
2
Dimitry Nicolas — DT (Miami, Fla. — Norland)
Nicolas had two tackles in Norland's 54-6 win over Southridge last Friday, bringing his season total to six tackles.
D'Angelo Barber — LB (Pinson, Ala. — Clay Chalkville)
Clay Chalkville continued its undefeated season with a 46-7 victory over Pell City last week. Barber had five tackles and intercepted a pass, returning it 25 yards for a touchdown.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Sacks
|Interceptions
|
29
|
2
|
1
|
1
DeAndre Carter — OL (Santa Ana, Calif. — Mater Dei)
Mater Dei is the first school with an Auburn commit to reach 4-0 this season, using a 55-8 slaughter of Kahuku (Hawai'i) to reach the mark. Carter didn't allow a sack in the victory and had two pancake blocks.
Complete season stats unavailable
TJ Lindsey — DE (Bradenton, Fla. — IMG Academy)
In a road contest against Ben Davis, Lindsey had five tackles and two tackles for loss in a 34-14 victory for IMG Academy.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Sacks
|Fumble Recoveries
|
18
|
7
|
1
|
1
Malik Autry — 2025 DE (Opelika, Ala.)
The talented defensive end out of Opelika called a season-high five tackles in the Bulldogs' 44-8 win over Percy Julian last week. He also registered a sack and tackle for loss in the victory.
|Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Sacks
|
7
|
7
|
3
Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 LB (Highland Home, Ala.)
Highland Home stayed unbeaten with a 42-21 win over Goshen last week, as Faulk had a 25-yard touchdown reception and at least one sack.
Complete stats from the game will be updated as they become available.
DNP: A'Mon Lane (Injury)
No stats yet: 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette, 2024 TE Martavious Collins, 2024 DB Jayden Lewis, 2025 OL Spencer Dowland.