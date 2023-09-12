Welcome back, everyone. Another week has passed and more games are in the books for Auburn's commits, so let's review how most of them did in another edition of War Eagle Watch. It was a bounce back game for Walker White, Joseph Phillips had another big performance, but this week's Big Cat of the Week goes to Jalewis Solomon. Let's get into it.

Jalewis Solomon led the charge in Schley County's victory last week.

Jalewis Solomon — ATH (Ellaville, Ga. — Schley County) It's not difficult to see why Solomon is this week's Big Cat of the Week with his performance in Schley County's 48-42 overtime win at Bleckley County. He scored a touchdown on his one carry and had eight receptions for 116 yards receiving and two touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he had a pair of tackles and intercepted one pass.

Jalewis Solomon Season Stats Carries/Yds Rushing TDs Receptions/Yds Receiving TDS Tackles Interceptions 1/2 1 20/360 5 4 1

Walker White — QB (Little Rock, Ark.) Following a disappointing week last week, the quarterback commit bounced back with a huge performance, leading Little Rock Christian to a 42-14 victory over Lake Hamilton. White completed 13 of 22 passes for 320 yards passing and three touchdowns in the win.

Walker White Season Stats Comp/Att Yards Passing Passing TDs Interceptions 33/66 515 7 2

Perry Thompson — WR (Foley, Ala.) Foley's offense struggled on the road against Mary G. Montgomery, falling in the Friday contest 28-7. Thompson had three carries for 15 yards rushing, along with four receptions for 13 yards.

Perry Thompson Season Stats Carries/Yds Rushing TDs Receptions/Yds Receiving TDs 8/45 1 13/129 TD

Malcolm Simmons — WR (Benjamin Russell, Ala.) It was a big week for Benjamin Russell on the road, as the Wildcats obliterated Calera 57-7 behind a stellar performance from Simmons. He had three carries for 19 yards and a touchdown, adding an additional 92 yards receiving on two catches. He also had a touchdown on special teams, acting as Benjamin Russell's punt and kickoff returner.

Malcolm Simmons Carries/Yds Rushing TDs Receptions/Yds Receiving TDs 3/19 1 9/213 3

Bryce Cain — WR (Mobile, Ala. — Baker) The four-star wideout recorded his second 100-yard performance last week in Baker's 66-28 victory over Davidson. Cain caught six passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Bryce Cain Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 11 261 4

Malik Blocton — DE (Pike Road, Ala.) Blocton's been racking up the tackles this season and last week was no different. Pike Road finally found the win column with a 41-18 victory over Wetumpka, as the 6-foot-3 defensive end tallied 10 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Malik Blocton Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks 29 3.0 2.0

Demarcus Riddick — OLB (Clanton, Ala. — Chilton County) Although Chilton County came up short against Briarwood Christian with a 28-10 loss, Riddick had eight tackles, one tackle for loss and returned a kickoff for 25 yards.

Demarcus Riddick Season Stats Carries Yards Rushing Tackles Tackles for Loss 2 17 26 4

Joseph Phillips — OLB (Tuskegee, Ala. — Booker T. Washington) Last week was a big game for Phillips and while the outcome against Montgomery Catholic wasn't ideal for Booker T. Washington with a 56-6 loss, the linebacker had another solid game. He had a pair of receptions for 34 yards receiving and a touchdowns, while garnering eight tackles and three tackles for loss on defense.

Joseph Phillips Season Stats Receptions/Yds Receiving TDs Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks 3/62 1 28 10 4

Jalyn Crawford — CB (Lilburn, Ga. — Parkview) Parkview stayed undefeated with a 35-32 victory over North Gwinnett and Crawford was used in a couple of ways for the Panthers. He had one tackle, one tackle for loss and returned a kickoff for 20 yards

Jalyn Crawford Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Receptions/Yds Receiving TDs 4 1.5 1/7 1

Kensley Faustin — CB (Naples, Fla.) In a road contest against Immokalee, Faustin had four tackles and a tackle for loss in Naples' 33-17 win to advance to 3-0 on the season.

Kensley Faustin Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Interceptions 7 1 2

Dimitry Nicolas — DT (Miami, Fla. — Norland) Nicolas had two tackles in Norland's 54-6 win over Southridge last Friday, bringing his season total to six tackles.

D'Angelo Barber — LB (Pinson, Ala. — Clay Chalkville) Clay Chalkville continued its undefeated season with a 46-7 victory over Pell City last week. Barber had five tackles and intercepted a pass, returning it 25 yards for a touchdown.

D'Angelo Barber Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Interceptions 29 2 1 1

DeAndre Carter — OL (Santa Ana, Calif. — Mater Dei) Mater Dei is the first school with an Auburn commit to reach 4-0 this season, using a 55-8 slaughter of Kahuku (Hawai'i) to reach the mark. Carter didn't allow a sack in the victory and had two pancake blocks. Complete season stats unavailable

TJ Lindsey — DE (Bradenton, Fla. — IMG Academy) In a road contest against Ben Davis, Lindsey had five tackles and two tackles for loss in a 34-14 victory for IMG Academy.

TJ Lindsey Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Fumble Recoveries 18 7 1 1

Malik Autry — 2025 DE (Opelika, Ala.) The talented defensive end out of Opelika called a season-high five tackles in the Bulldogs' 44-8 win over Percy Julian last week. He also registered a sack and tackle for loss in the victory.

Malik Autry Season Stats Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks 7 7 3