New Zealand OL impressed with Auburn

"Auburn being the first to reach out to an international player who's only played the game for six months, not even played a snap in a real football game, it's definitely a big step for them," Hepi said. "Taking that initiative and just believing, I guess, believing in me and seeing what I can do. Getting me out here. It's been a great time."

The 6-foot-7 offensive lineman, who attends the NFL Academy in New Zealand, was in the United States this week to attend several camps. Auburn was one of those camps, and Hepi had a unique opportunity to see the campus and get some work in Sunday.

Hepi spent most of Saturday seeing campus and getting an initial feel for Auburn before showcasing his skills on Sunday at the Tigers' elite camp. Admittedly, Hepi had some nerves and even goosebumps ahead of the camp, where he worked with offensive line coach Jake Thornton.

"I got here, Coach Thornton helping me out. It's been a great day here at camp," Hepi said. "I just love to get out here and compete. That's all it is. Compete, toughness, finish."

Working directly under Thornton gave Hepi an inside look as to how Thornton coaches. There was an instant connection.

"For me, I think learning off a coach and being coachable towards that coach is definitely a big part," Hepi said. "Picking up things in an instant with him, like stepping on my in foot, I need more weight on my foot. He noticed that straight away and coached me up on that. It's been really good."

With several camps approaching, Hepi has some things to consider, but knows that Auburn is a spot he'd like to return to as soon as he can.

"It's a different kind of place here," Hepi said. "I like it a lot. I guess I just got to weigh out my options in my head, talk to mom about it, try and get her out here as soon as possible and take an official visit."

An official visit could happen as soon as this month, and if not in June, then aiming for the fall. What sticks out the most about Auburn to him?

"You can just see the tradition," Hepi said. "I was like two towns (over) where we're staying in like Opelika. That town is just full of Auburn number plates, Auburn flags, everything. So tradition is a really big part of this place. I'm big on tradition and culture, it's just something that I've drawn attention to, sat really open in my heart, I guess."