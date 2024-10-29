War Eagle Watch: Week 10

What a week it was for Auburn commits. History was made for Alvin Henderson, Deuce Knight was responsible for nine touchdowns and plenty of other future Tigers were showing out on both offense and defense. Knight is our Big Cat of the Weekend for his performance Friday, so let's review the final lines for him and the rest of Auburn's commits with another edition of War Eagle Watch.

Deuce Knight had nine touchdowns last week.

Deuce Knight, 2025 QB — Lucedale, Miss. It was an elite performance for Knight last week as George County defeated West Harrison 68-49. Knight completed 23 of 30 passes for 538 yards and throwing for seven touchdowns. He also utilized his legs, rushing for 113 yards on nine carries, finding the end zone twice. Season stats: 66/94, 1,602 yds, 21 TD, INT, 31 car, 251 yds, 3 TD

Alvin Henderson, 2025 RB — Elba, Ala. History was made for Henderson as Elba wrapped up the regular season with a 40-24 win over Florala. He became the state of Alabama's all-time leading rusher and surpassed the 10,000 career yards rushing mark Friday, carrying the ball 27 times for 199 yards and scoring four touchdowns in the win. Season stats: 180 car, 2,276 yds, 43 TD, 2 rec, 56 yds

Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE — Milton, Ga. Ghea hauled in one reception for 18 yards in Milton's 56-0 victory over Johns Creek last week. Season stats: 6 rec, 126 yds

Samuel Turner, 2025 WR — Decatur, Ga. Southwest Dekalb blew out Northview 55-8 in a Thursday contest last week, as Turner only saw the field for the first half. In one half of play, he still reached triple digits in receiving yardage with two touchdowns, one for 81 yards and another for 20 yards. Season stats unavailable.

Malik Autry, 2025 DL — Opelika, Ala. Opelika dropped its road contest to Carver Montgomery, 44-35, but Autry recorded a tackle, a sack and four quarterback hurries in the contest. Season stats unavailable.

Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DL — Birmingham, Ala. Parker blanked Woodlawn in its regular-season finale last week, 62-0, as Crawford had three tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack in the win. Season stats: 61 tackles, 16 TFL, 6 sacks

Jared Smith, 2025 DE — Alabaster, Ala. Thompson won big at home over Prattville, as the Tigers' DE commit recorded five tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries in the 42-7 win. Season stats: 71 tackles, 17 TFL, 6.5 sacks, INT

Nathaniel Marshall, 2025 DE — Oak Park, Illi. Representing the Tigers with some Auburn cleats, Marshall showcased his abilities to not just play defensive end this week, but recording a 50-yard touchdown reception on offense as Fenwick won 36-12 over Carmel. Season stats unavailable.

Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 LB — Highland Home, Ala. Highland Home completed the undefeated regular season last week with a 54-8 win at Calhoun, as Faulk continued to be utilized on both sides of the ball. He had two receptions for 25 yards receiving on offense, while tallying five tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and quarterback hurry on defense. Faulk also recovered a fumble. Season stats: 62.5 tackles, 21 TFL. INT, FR, 4 sacks, 15 rec, 339 yds, 4 TD, 2 car, 67 yds

Elijah Melendez, 2025 LB — Kissimmee, Fla. In Osceola's 28-17 win over Lake Wales, Melendez had seven tackles and a pass deflection. Season stats: 48 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 INT, FR



Dante Core, 2025 CB — Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Facing his former team, Core recorded three tackles and intercepted two passes in Choctawhatchee's 49-13 win over Fort Walton Beach. He also added two pass deflections. Season stats: 19 tackles, 2 INT, TFL, 6 rec

Donovan Starr, 2025 CB — Brentwood, Tenn. In an overtime road win over Oakland, Starr had two receptions for 77 yards receiving, which included a touchdown. He also had three tackles and recorded 81 yards on kickoff returns. Season stats unavailable.

Anquon Fegans, 2025 S — Alabaster, Ala. In Thompson's 42-7 win over Prattville, Fegans had five tackles and a pass deflection. Season stats: 58 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 INT, FF, 3 FR, 5 rec, 121 yds, TD

John McGuire, 2025 P — Alabaster, Ala. McGuire only had to punt twice in the win over Prattville, one for 52 yards and the other for 45 yards. He went 4-for-4 on PAT attempts and missed his only field goal attempt. Season stats: 36/39 PAT, 35 punts, 44.1 YPP, 63 long, 5/8 FG, 50 long

Denairius Gray, 2026 WR — Hollywood, Fla. Gray did not record any stats in Chaminade Madonna's 62-17 win over Cardinal Gibbons. Season stats: 28 rec, 376 yds, 6 TD, 2 FR

Shadarius Toodle, 2026 OLB — Mobile, Ala. Cottage Hill was shut out 21-0 in its season finale against Flomaton, but Toodle still finished with a monster game. He had six carries for 48 yards rushing on offense and 20 tackles on defense. Season stats: 142 tackles, 13 TFL, 2 sacks, INT, 41 car, 276 yds, 3 TD, 15 rec, 197 yds

Jamichael Garrett, 2026 LB — Gulf Shores, Ala. In a 30-7 win over Baldwin County, Garrett had six tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries and an interception. Not only did he intercept the ball, but he ran it back 99 yards for a Gulf Shores touchdown. Season stats: 73 tackles, 5 TFL, sack, INT