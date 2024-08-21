Football is back and so is the War Eagle Watch. This weekly series will take you through last week's high school games that featured Auburn commits and highlight how each one did. With Georgia high schools getting their seasons underway, several Auburn commits hit the field. Here's how each commit did, with Hollis Davidson's performance earning him Big Cat of the Week, where I highlight one commit in particular who stood out among the rest.

Hollis Davidson hauled in a touchdown pass in McIntosh's season opener. (Rivals.com)

Hollis Davidson, 2025 TE — Peachtree City, Ga. McIntosh's season-opener went about as smooth as it could have Friday, as the Chief's blanked Fayette County 56-0 on the road. Davidson began his senior campaign with a strong outing, as he caught five passes for 85 yards receiving and scored a touchdown.

Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE — Milton, Ga. It was an unproductive day for Ghea on the stat sheet, as he did not record a catch in Milton's 13-10 win over Buford. However, Ghea spent plenty of time on the field being an effective blocker for Milton, as the Eagles' game plan called for the tight end to serve more in that role. Expect Ghea to get a more expanded roll this week.