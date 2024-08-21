PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
War Eagle Watch: Week 0

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Football is back and so is the War Eagle Watch.

This weekly series will take you through last week's high school games that featured Auburn commits and highlight how each one did. With Georgia high schools getting their seasons underway, several Auburn commits hit the field.

Here's how each commit did, with Hollis Davidson's performance earning him Big Cat of the Week, where I highlight one commit in particular who stood out among the rest.

Hollis Davidson hauled in a touchdown pass in McIntosh's season opener.
Hollis Davidson, 2025 TE — Peachtree City, Ga.

McIntosh's season-opener went about as smooth as it could have Friday, as the Chief's blanked Fayette County 56-0 on the road. Davidson began his senior campaign with a strong outing, as he caught five passes for 85 yards receiving and scored a touchdown.

Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE — Milton, Ga.

It was an unproductive day for Ghea on the stat sheet, as he did not record a catch in Milton's 13-10 win over Buford. However, Ghea spent plenty of time on the field being an effective blocker for Milton, as the Eagles' game plan called for the tight end to serve more in that role.

Expect Ghea to get a more expanded roll this week.

Kail Ellis, 2026 C — Cartersville, Ga.

Rain postponed the start of Ellis' junior season by one day, as Cass defeated Callaway 42-7 in a Saturday contest. The future Auburn center had 100% snap efficiency, didn't allow a sack and had eight pancake blocks in the win.

No Stats: OL Tavaris Dice, OL Jacobe Ward

DNP: 2025 DB Devin Williams (Injury)

No Game (2025): RB Alvin Henderson, WR Derick Smith, OL Spencer Dowland, OL Tai Buster, OL Broderick Shull, LB Jakaleb Faulk, LB Bryce Deas, K John McGuire, DL Malik Autry, DL Jourdin Crawford, DL Antonio Coleman, DE Jared Smith, CB Dante Core, CB Donovan Starr, CB Blake Woodby, S Eric Winters, S Anquon Fegans

No Game (2026): DB Wayne Henry, DE Hezekiah Harris, LB Shadarius Toodle, LB Jamichael Garrett, WR Denairius Gray

