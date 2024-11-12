War Eagle Watch: Round one

The playoffs are underway for several Auburn commits. It was a big week for the future Tigers, but perhaps no one had a bigger week than Alvin Henderson. He's this week's Big Cat of the Week for not only putting together another phenomenal outing, but for making history in the process. Here's how Henderson, along with the rest of the Auburn commits, did in their high school games last week.

Alvin Henderson had a monster game for Elba.

Alvin Henderson, 2025 RB — Elba, Ala. Henderson touched the ball six times for Elba, and in those six touches he rushed for 241 yards and five touchdowns, while simultaneously surpassing 10,000 career yards rushing. Elba won 77-14 and advances to the second round of the 1A playoffs. Season stats: 186 car, 2,517 yds, 48 TDs, 2 rec, 56 yds

Deuce Knight, 2025 QB — Lucedale, Miss. It was a rough night for the Tigers' quarterback commit, who was intercepted twice in a game for the first time this season. He completed 12 of 26 passes for 104 yards, while adding 63 yards rushing on 11 carries and two touchdowns on the ground as George County lost 49-13. Season stats: 88/143, 1,858 yds, 22 TDs, 4 INTs, 58 car, 406 yds, 7 TDs

Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DL — Birmingham, Ala. Parker blanked and bounced Cullman in the first round of the playoffs, with a 35-0 victory. Crawford had three tackles and a pass deflection in the win. Season stats: 64 tackles, 16 TFL, 6 sacks

Antonio Coleman, 2025 DL — Saraland, Ala. Coleman played well for Saraland in a game that was never in doubt, as the Spartans stayed undefeated with a 42-3 first round win over Chelsea Thursday night. He had nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the victory. Season stats unavailable.

Jared Smith, 2025 DE — Alabaster, Ala. Thompson handled business as expected, dominating Daphne 50-0 in its first round matchup as Smith recorded four tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. Season stats: 75 tackles, 18 TFL, 7.5 sacks, INT



Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 LB — Highland Home, Ala. Step one was complete Friday in Highland Home's quest for an undefeated season and its first state title — win the first playoff game. The Flying Squadron shut out St. Luke's 50-0 behind Faulk's seven tackle, three tackles for loss and two sack performance on defense. He also added three receptions for 33 yards receiving and a touchdown on offense. Season stats: 69.5 tackles, 24 TFL, INT, 6 sacks, 18 rec, 372 yds, 4 TD

Donovan Starr, 2025 CB — Brentwood, Tenn. Starr had two receptions for 13 yards receiving and five tackles in Ravenwood's 42-0 win over Cane Ridge last week, as the Raptors advance to round two of their respective playoff bracket. Season stats unavailable.

Anquon Fegans, 2025 S — Alabaster, Ala. Fegans recorded three tackles in Thompson's 50-0 shutout win over Daphe, as the Warriors advance to the second round of the 7A playoffs. Season stats: 61 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 INT, FF, 3 FR, 5 rec, 121 yds, TD,