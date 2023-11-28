The Auburn quarterback commitment had the last names of seven of AU’s high-profile recruiting targets emblazoned on the back of a blue hoodie he wore to Saturday’s game.

AUBURN | Walker White came to the Iron Bowl on a mission, and it was written all over his back.

And it wasn’t just about the hoodie. White spent a lot of time with all the prospects before during and after the game, especially the two highly-ranked receivers — Coleman and Williams.

“It’s huge,” said White. “Guys like Cam and Ryan, I haven’t really seen them a lot. It’s good for them to get around me and for me to get around them. Cam actually said, ‘Dang bro, you’re much bigger in person.’ So it’s just good for me to create those relationships and let them see who is about to be the quarterback for their class.

“It was really good for guys like Ryan and Cam and obviously guys like Favour Edwin and the defensive guys to just see who they’re going to be with. It’s big for me to be around all these guys, all the commits being here.”

Not surprisingly, the atmosphere at Jordan-Hare Stadium stood out to all the visitors as the Tigers nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets in series history.

“It was an outstanding atmosphere,” said White. “It was so much fun being with recruits from pregame to end of the game. We were all around each other that whole fourth quarter. It was just a lot of fun to be with them. I am just really excited to get together with this group of guys.”

The early signing period begins Dec. 20.