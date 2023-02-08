Seconds after his commitment, Walker White was in recruiting mode. The four-star quarterback and No. 4 dual-threat QB in the 2024 class committed to Auburn last Friday and immediately started recruiting following his commitment. He gave a shoutout to 14 players specifically that he's targeting to join him in the Tigers' class. Here are "Walker's Most Wanted," the 14 players that White called out during his commitment announcement and the latest in their recruitment.

Auburn QB commit Walker White is already recruiting for the Tigers. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

White didn't hesitate to start with the offensive line, listing four individuals as the guys he wants protecting him up front. He began by calling out Hiram, Ga., native Jameson Riggs, who visited Auburn the same weekend that White did in January. Riggs is rated as a three-star, but has nearly 30 offers, with most coming from Power Fiver conferences. The 6-foot-5 offensive tackle took visits to Georgia Tech, Auburn, Tennessee and Clemson in January.

A South Carolina native, it's no wonder why Clemson and South Carolina are the two schools that seem to be pushing the hardest for offensive guard Blake Franks. Franks released a top eight schools back in October, but that was before Hugh Freeze arrived at Auburn. Offered by Auburn in early December, Franks seemed interested in Auburn enough to visit Jan. 29. Even with the visit, it's likely a tough pull away from the pair of home state schools that are battling for Franks.

Offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun is rated as one of the best linemen in the 2024 class. From Roswell, Ga., Calhoun has over 30 offers on his resume, along with multiple trips to Auburn. SEC schools like Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee are attention-grabbers for him, along with Texas, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The hiring of Hugh Freeze did catch his eye, though, he told TideIllustrated in a December interview.

JacQawn McRoy is every bit of 6-foot-8 and Auburn is going after him hard. The Tigers hosted McRoy for their Junior Day in late January, making him a priority during the visit. He spent time with new offensive line coach Jake Thornton, who had been recruiting McRoy while serving in the same position at Ole Miss. Auburn recently made the top 10 for McRoy, along with Oregon, LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, Miami, Kentucky, Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss.

Perry Thompson visited Auburn in January after committing to Alabama back in June of 2022. It was his first chance to get to know Auburn's new look under Hugh Freeze, and after one visit, he was ready to make another trip. Auburn's made Thompson, who's from Foley, Ala., one of their top priorities at wide receiver — he likes that a lot. Along with Auburn, Tennessee is also making a strong push for Thompson, who still remains committed to the Crimson Tide.

Tampa Catholic is becoming one of the premier producers of talent in Florida. Terrance Moore is no exception. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver took three visits in the month of January: Miami, Penn State and Pittsburgh. Moore has the opportunity to go nearly anywhere in the country and Auburn is just one of over 40 offers that he holds. One thing Auburn does have is the connection with Moore's head coach, Jeris McIntyre, who is an Auburn football alum.

Cameron Coleman is quickly becoming one of the most coveted wide receivers in the Southeast. Auburn showed an early interest in Coleman and he's been to campus several times, but has yet to visit since Freeze took over. He took a January visit to Kentucky, and has plans to visit Auburn, Florida State, Alabama and some other schools in March. Expect the Tigers to be in this one toward the end.

Five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson is the highest-rated recruit on Walker's list. He's listed as a top-10 player nationally and it's gonna be tough to pull him out of Texas. Hudson has one post on his Twitter account, a retweet of Barstool Texas A&M showing a "We Want Micah Hudson" photo. It's from late January and dated the same weekend as Hudson's visit to College Station. He also logged visits to Texas and TCU during the month.

Ny Carr has been committed to Georgia since July and it seems that his commitment is as solid as ever. He grew up a lifelong Georgia fan and his relationship with the Georgia coaching staff is incredibly strong. Pulling Carr away from Georgia is looking a long shot at this moment in time.

White's already reached out to four-star running back Daniel Hill, who wants to visit Auburn in the Spring. Hugh Freeze and Carnell Williams are the two coaches speaking to him the most from the coaching staff, as his recruitment continues to heat up. Right now, Auburn, Arkansas, South Carolina and Tennessee are some schools that Hill is planning to visit in the Spring, after taking a visit to Alabama in January. He'll try to have a decision before the start of his senior season, but anticipates Auburn being one of the top choices.

White made a note of in-state running back Kevin Riley out of Northport, Alabama. Riley's list of offers is up to 20, with nearly half of them coming from SEC schools. He took a visit to Alabama in January and has South Carolina high on his list as well, but the Crimson Tide could be the school to beat for the Tuscaloosa County running back early on. Nonetheless, his recruitment has been on the uprise and there's still plenty of time for Auburn to put itself in a good spot.

Perhaps one of the biggest attention grabbers in recent days is Martavious Collins. The 6-foot-3 tight end from Rome, Ga., de-committed from Alabama Monday and reopened his recruitment. The move comes a couple of weeks after a January visit to Auburn that "shocked" Collins. He's a big fan of tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua and had a conversation with Hugh Freeze during his visit. Auburn was one of three schools seriously sticking out to Collins following his trip to the Plains, along with Alabama and Miami.

Nebraska native Carter Nelson picked up an offer from Auburn in December and several more were extended in the weeks following. The 6-foot-5 tight end has over 20 offers and had a busy fall, spending nearly every weekend on a different campus. He took game day visits to Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Kansas State and Iowa State. In January alone, he picked up offers from Michigan, Wyoming, Colorado, Michigan State and Louisville. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman also visited Nelson's school late in the month. The Tigers had success pulling a tight end out of the Midwest in 2022, landing fellow Nebraska native Micah Riley-Ducker. It can be done, but it doesn't happen very often.