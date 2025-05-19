Michigan commit loved first Auburn visit

"I definitely like Auburn a lot," Jennings said. "I don't even like them. I love Auburn a lot. It's a great fit. Like I said, I don't just love it, my family loves it, so, yeah, I definitely love it here. I love everything I see. And then, just hearing from the players, not just the coaches, the players even said it's real love."

The four-star cornerback from Jacksonville, Fla., was in Auburn over the weekend, as the Tigers got the first official visit from Jennings. He didn't like his first trip to Auburn — he loved it.

Nearly one year later, he's at least open to visiting other schools.

Jennings, 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, traveled to the Plains with several members of his family.

"Definitely checked all my boxes," Jennings said. "It's very impressive, knowing that I can get developed. And not only that, I loved the visit. My family loved the visit. Everybody loved the visit. And then, my dad played in college, and my brother is in college now. Knowing that they checked the boxes, saying, like, this is a college that I'm built for, and I could go to, it's great."

He spent most of his time around cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff and defensive analyst Antwaine Richardson.

"I definitely fit here," Jennings said. "And I love Coach Richardson and Coach Crime. Both great coaches. Very energetic. Bring the energy out of all the DBs."

One thing that stood out about McGriff is how he teaches professional approach.

"He's big on developing, and he's going to treat you like an NFL player from now on," Jennings said. "Actually, he gave me a notebook, just saying, you know, he taught me something, like, other coaches really didn't say. He always says bring a notebook. If, say, your head coach calls, you always bring a notebook. If any coach calls, you bring a notebook. Definitely just teaching me NFL perspectives, things like that, and how to be a pro."

Other schools are pushing for Jennings, with upcoming officials to Miami, Florida and Georgia, before returning to Michigan in late June for his official visit with the Wolverines.

Is Auburn a serious player in his recruitment?

"Definitely is," Jennings said.