Published Feb 18, 2025
VIDEO: Pearl Press Conference
circle avatar
Jay G. Tate  •  AuburnSports
Publisher
Twitter
@JayGTate
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl stops by to talk about Denver Jones' excellent play against Alabama, Johni Broome's broad base of skills and sharing some "insider knowledge" when it comes to distributing shots and minutes.