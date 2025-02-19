Tigers expecting Arkansas’ best

“This is a very talented team that’s playing well right now and, obviously, needs something a little more to make sure they’re in the Big Dance,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl.

Wednesday night, the Razorbacks will look to add another big scalp to their resume at No. 1 Auburn.

AUBURN | It’s wasn’t 1 vs. 2 but Arkansas’ takedown of Kentucky at Rupp Arena Feb. 1 was one of the best wins of the season.

The Tigers, coming off a 94-85 win at No. 2 Alabama, know they have to prepare to get an opponent’s best shot each game. That will certainly be the case with Arkansas, which is currently listed as one of the last four in the NCAA Tournament by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Auburn, which is projected as the No. 1 overall seed, has already accumulated a nation’s best 14 Quad 1 wins. Arkansas has three: the win at UK along with a win over No. 14 Michigan on a neutral court and a win at Texas.

“So our guys understand that Arkansas understands the prize that is on these 40 minutes and what a win for them would do,” said Pearl. “Just basically take them from being where they are … and put them in the tournament. A lot on the line, and we’re playing to try to be in position to win a championship.”

Arkansas forward Adou Thiero leads the team in points (15.4), rebounds (6.1) and steals (41). Point guard D.J. Wagner averages 10.2 points while 7-foot-2 center Zvonimir Ivisic is averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and has made a team-high 41 3-pointers.

“Right now, Arkansas is playing some of its best basketball,” said Pearl. “Thiero is a kid that came in here last year for Kentucky and was physically dominant on the frontline.”

Arkansas, 15-10 overall and 4-8 in the SEC, has won three of its last five conference games. Auburn is 23-2 overall and 11-1 in the SEC, holding a one-game lead over the Tide.

Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.