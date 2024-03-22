Trailing 77-74 with 32 second left, Tre Donaldson missed a 3-pointer and then missed a layup after an offensive rebound by Johni Broome.

The Tigers committed six turnovers over the final seven minutes, missed four of their final five field goals and final three free throws as No. 13 seed Yale held on for a 78-76 win at the Spokane Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Yale made 1 of 2 free throws to extend the lead to 78-74 with 13 second left before K.D. Johnson drove in for a layup and was fouled with 8 second remaining.

Johnson missed the free throw but Broome was able to force a held ball and give AU one final chance with 7 seconds left.

Donaldson was fouled and had a chance to tie the game with 5 second left but missed both free throws. Broome got another offensive rebound but a shot by Jaylin Williams was blocked and a final 3-pointer by Johnson bounced off the rim.

Broome led Auburn with 24 points and 13 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season and 60th of his career. Denver Jones added 17 points and Williams 13.

Auburn led by 10 points with 7:27 left but Yale shot 52.0 percent from the floor in the second half including 5 of 11 3-pointers. Nine of AU’s 14 turnovers came in the second half.

Auburn jumped out to a 12-5 lead before Baker-Mazara’s ejecting for a Flagrant 2 foul with 16:59 left in the first half. Yale responded with a 13-4 run to take the lead but AU finished the half on a 5-0 run to lead 41-34 at the break. Broome had 13 points and nine rebounds at halftime.

Auburn ends the season with a 27-8 record.