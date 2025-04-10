Turner turning heads

"Man, what a great job by Marcus flipping him because he's going to be dynamic," Hugh Freeze said on Thursday. "He's added great depth to its on the outside."

For the longest time, it looked like Sam Turner would stay even closer to his hometown of Decatur, Ga., and play for Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-1 Turner has impressed his coaches during spring practice after signing with the Tigers in December following his de-commitment from the Yellow Jackets. Freeze has been especially impressed with the freshman, even if he calls him by the wrong name occasionally.

"I owe him an apology because I called him Sam Darnold the other day in the press conference," the Auburn coach joked. "I'm old; y'all got to help me with that. It's Sam Turner, I know that clearly. He continues to just work and improve."

Eric Singleton, a transfer wide receiver from Georgia Tech who is penciled in as an immediate starter, knows Turner from his days visiting the school in Atlanta.

"Sam has been the same guy since," Singleton said. "Nothing has really changed about him. He's going to be him regardless; he's a ballplayer."

The 4-star recruit is expected to play on the outside, giving breaks to Cam Coleman and Horatio Fields, a transfer from Wake Forest. If Turner continues to dazzle as he has this spring, expect to hear his name sooner than later this fall.

"For a freshman, he's sharp," Freeze said. "He picks it up."