With plenty of transfers already finding their new homes, it's time to reset. Let's reload Auburn's board and those that have picked up offers as recently as Dec. 15. We'll run through the latest in each's recruitment, what they did at their previous school and Auburn's chances to land them. Note: Percentages beside names dictate Auburn's chances in my opinion.

Derrick Harmon is a top transfer target for Auburn along the defensive line. (Michigan State Athletics)

OFFENSIVE LINE Two names remain high on the board for Auburn along the offensive line. One visited earlier this week and another is set to arrive this weekend for an official visit. In a somewhat surprising move, Toledo transfer Vinny Sciurry committed to Texas Tech days before he was expected to officially visit Auburn, so he's off the board. Makylan Pounders (50%) from Memphis visited for a couple days earlier this week. He had plenty of good things to say about Auburn and it sounds like the Tigers are one of a few schools he truly has interest in. He's set to officially visit Mississippi State this weekend and Missouri in early January. Pounders will have two seasons remaining of eligibility and Auburn sees him fitting in as a tackle.

The No. 1 target at tackle seems to be Fernando Carmona Jr. (60%), who's transferring out of San Jose State. Carmona played 765 snaps this season for the Spartans and graded out at 81.5 per PFF, making him one of the premier tackles available in the portal. He's down to four schools, with Auburn fitting in the picture alongside UCLA, BYU and Arkansas. Carmona is set to be in Auburn this weekend, fresh off a visit to Arkansas. He projects as a left tackle, which could give Auburn the opportunity to slide Dillon Wade inside to guard.

DEFENSIVE LINE Michigan State transfer Derrick Harmon (40%) previously visited Auburn Dec. 8-10 and clearly is near the top of Auburn's board. The Detroit native has been quiet about his recruitment process, although three schools appear to have separated themselves. Auburn, Oregon or Ohio State seem to be the most likely landing spots for Harmon based on his recent schedule. Auburn got the first visit, Ohio State got the second and Oregon is expected to be the third. In three seasons with Michigan State, Harmon had 71 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks. He graded out at 78.4 in his final season with the Spartans.

Since entering the portal, former Florida defensive lineman Chris McClellan (20%) has had at least eight programs reach out and extend an offer. Auburn was the second to do so for the former Rivals150 player in the 2022 class. McClellan, who's originally from Oklahoma, also holds offers from Oklahoma, SMU, Colorado, Missouri, Florida State, Mississippi State and Arkansas. In two seasons at Florida, McClellan saw solid production as an underclassman. He had 23 tackles in each of his two years, while recording two career sacks.

Auburn offered former Kansas defensive lineman Gage Keys (TBD) on Dec. 15, one of two schools to offer him thus far. He's searching for his third school in as many years, starting his career in Minnesota for a season before transferring to Kansas. Keys put up better numbers while at Kansas, recording 21 tackles as a sophomore. Houston is his only other offer at this moment.

WIDE RECEIVER Auburn already has added one wide receiver from the portal in former Georgia State wideout Robert Lewis, but there's one additional name we're still tracking. Former South Alabama wide receiver Caullin Lacy (35%) put up impressive numbers in four seasons in Mobile and is one of the top receivers in the portal. He's heard from Auburn and a visit could be set up, but Oregon and Texas A&M are other programs to monitor in his recruitment. During his four seasons at South Alabama, Lacy had 208 catches, 2,518 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns. Most of his production came in his final season with the Jaguars, where he totaled 1,316 yards receiving on 91 receptions while scoring seven touchdowns.

TIGHT END Jaleel Skinner (65%), the former Miami tight end, is all set to make his way to Auburn this weekend for an official visit. Skinner was the No. 2 tight end in the 2022 class, flipping from Alabama to Miami on signing day. He had nine receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown his freshman year, before his production dropped off a year later. The 6-foot-5 tight end caught one pass in 2023, seeing action in two games.

LINEBACKER Auburn is expected to host former Duke linebacker Dorian Mausi (50%) on an official visit this weekend. Mausi spent four seasons at Duke, where he produced nearly 200 tackles in his time with the Blue Devils. He wrapped up his career with 193 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception before entering the transfer portal.

DEFENSIVE BACK Five defensive backs that have received offers from Auburn are still available as the Tigers look to bolster their secondary heading into next season. We'll start with Oregon State transfer Jermod McCoy (15%). Originally from Whitehouse, Texas, McCoy made an immediate impact as a true freshman for Oregon State. Close to 20 schools offered him once he entered the portal and it appears that two SEC teams in particular are making a strong push. He's already logged a visit to Tennessee and will make a trip to Texas A&M over the weekend.

Another Oregon State defensive back transfer, Akili Arnold (15%) is more of a veteran than McCoy. He spent five seasons with the Beavers and will have one season of eligibility remaining with his future school. Over his four-year career with Oregon State, he had 154 tackles and intercepted three passes. Arnold's visited Arizona and is expected to check out Texas A&M before the dead period begins, but it doesn't appear that Auburn is making a strong push for either Oregon State defensive back at the moment.

After two productive seasons at Kansas State, Kobe Savage (15%) hit the portal. Savage arrived at Kansas State from Tyler Junior College and was an instant contributor for the Wildcats' defense. In two seasons, he totaled 115 tackles and intercepted six passes. Right now, it seems Savage could be destined for the west coast. Oregon and Washington appear to be front runners for the safety, who graded out at 69.0 per PFF this past season.

Auburn extended an offer to Syeed Gibbs (10%), but it doesn't appear that any serious discussions were had between the two. With a decision coming soon, Gibbs seems to have Georgia Tech and Virginia as the two leading schools in his recruitment. He had 38 tackles and three tackles last season for Rhode Island.