Tracking the transfers 12/9

Below is a look at the transfers by position and the impact each will have on AU's depth chart.

The December transfer portal will close Dec. 28 for players entering and there will be an additional spring portal from April 16-25.

AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2024-25 season officially opened Monday with nine Auburn players already announcing their plans to leave.

QUARTERBACK

Transfers out (2): Holden Geriner, Hank Brown

Transfers in (0): None

Current (1): RFr. Walker White

Incoming (1): TFr. Deuce Knight

The Skinny: Auburn completely blew it at this position last offseason and it should be of the highest priority this time around. AU will need two transfer quarterbacks, one that is ready to be a plug-and-play starter and another with multiple years of eligibility left. Hugh Freeze plans to carry four quarterbacks on the roster every year.

RUNNING BACK

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (2): Sr. Damari Alston, Jr. Jeremiah Cobb

Incoming (1): TFr. Alvin Henderson

The Skinny: This is a position AU will have to address in the portal, especially if there is additional attrition. Jarquez Hunter leaves as Auburn's fourth all-time rusher. Henderson could be special as the state's all-time leading rusher, but AU needs more depth, regardless.

WIDE RECEIVER

Transfers out (2): Camden Brown, Caleb Burton

Transfers in (0): None

Current (5): Sr. Sam Jackson V, So. Cam Coleman, So. Malcolm Simmons, So. Perry Thompson, RFr. Bryce Cain

Incoming (3): TFr. Sam Turner, TFr. Derick Smith, TFr. Erick Smith

The Skinny: KeAndre Lambert-Smith leaves after a standout season and one of AU's best transfers during the portal era. AU signed a great class last year and Coleman and Simmons certainly played well as freshmen. Thompson and Cain should be ready to step up in year two. AU will likely seek to add a veteran presence at the position after carrying nine scholarship receivers last year.

TIGHT END

Transfers out (1): Micah Riley

Transfers in (0): None

Current (2): Gr. Brandon Frazier, So. Rico Walker

Incoming (2): TFr. Hollis Davidson, TFr. Ryan Ghea

The Skinny: AU could seek help at the position from the portal but getting Frazier back is big for leadership and experience. AU's needs probably depends on the readiness of the two freshmen to play right away.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (1): E.J. Harris

Transfers in (0): None

Current (12): Sr. Jeremiah Wright, Sr. Tate Johnson, Sr. Dillon Wade, Sr. Jaden Muskrat, Jr. Connor Lew, So. Tyler Johnson, So. Dylan Senda, So. Clay Wedin, So. Bradyn Joiner, So. Seth Wilfred, RFr. DeAndre Carter, RFr. Favour Edwin

Incoming (4): TFr. Broderick Shull, TFr. Jacobe Ward, TFr. Tai Buster, TFr. Kail Ellis

The Skinny: This position has improved considering what Freeze and his staff inherited, but it's not close to being good enough to compete at the top of the SEC, especially at tackle. Wright, Tate Johnson, Wade and Muskrat didn't go through Senior Day so there's an opportunity for them to return or perhaps transfer. Auburn wants 16 offensive linemen on the roster and right now 12 are scheduled to return and four to enroll. That will have to change with AU needing to upgrade the offensive tackle position and potentially some other underperforming positions. Lew has been a standout since becoming the starting center as a freshman. If Wade returns, he needs to be back at guard where he fits best. Carter is a talented young player that should push for a starting guard position even with both starters returning.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Transfers out (2): Gage Keys, T.J. Lindsey

Transfers in (0): None

Current (5): Sr. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Jr. Keldric Faulk, So. Darron Reed, So. Malik Blocton, So. Amaris Williams

Incoming (4): TFr. Malik Autry, TFr. Antonio Coleman, TFr. Jourdin Crawford, TFr. Darrion Smith

The Skinny: Auburn must replace a whole lot of veterans including five that went through Senior Day, but return some very talented players. Faulk is probably AU's best overall player and an important leader. Blocton became a starter as a freshman and Jamison-Travis stepped up in his second year. Williams could have a breakout sophomore campaign. More attrition at this position is certainly possible. Even if everyone else returns, AU could certainly use another nosetackle or two along with a veteran defensive tackle for depth. AU signed a talented group but they'll need time to develop.

BUCK LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (3): Sr. Keyron Crawford, RFr. Jamonta Waller, RFr. Joe Phillips

Incoming (1): TFr. Jared Smith

The Skinny: Jalen McLeod will be tough to replace on and off the field. Even if Crawford steps up and has a breakout senior season, AU could definitely use a veteran player at the position and should seek a difference-maker in the portal.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (4): Jr. Robert Woodyard, Jr. Laquan Robinson, So. Demarcus Riddick, RFr. D.J. Barber

Incoming (3): TFr. Jakaleb Faulk, TFr. Elijah Melendez, TFr. Blake Deas

The Skinny: Auburn signed an outstanding linebacker class and at least two, maybe all three, are likely to earn playing time this fall. But AU could also use a veteran or two from the portal to shore up the position and give a talented, young group time to develop. Riddick could be one of the SEC's best 'backers next fall and it will be interesting to see who else among the returning group is going to step forward.

CORNERBACK AND NICKEL

Transfers out (0): None

Transfers in (0): None

Current (7): Jr. Champ Anthony, Jr. Kayin Lee, So. Sylvester Smith, So. J.C. Hart, So. Tyler Scott, So. Jay Crawford, So. Kensley Louidor-Faustin

Incoming (3): TFr. Blake Woodby, TFr. Donovan Starr, TFr. Devin Williams

The Skinny: Getting Anthony back will certainly boost the position. Lee is an established starter and Crawford played at a high level when he stepped into the starting lineup. Scott should also be a boost returning from injury. Anthony, Smith and Louidor all have experience at nickel. AU signed a talented class and a couple could come in and compete right away. This position appears pretty deep even if there is some attrition.

SAFETY

Transfers out (1): Caleb Wooden

Transfers in (0): None

Current (5): Sr. Jahquez Robinson, Jr. Terrance Love, So. Kaleb Harris, So. C.J. Johnson, RFr. A'Mon Lane-Ganus

Incoming (2): TFr. Eric Winters, TFr. Anquon Fegans

The Skinny: Harris established himself as a future star. The starting position opposite him is wide open going into spring. It wouldn't be surprising if AU experienced more attrition at safety, especially with two talented signees coming in that should compete for immediate playing time. Winters and Fegans have the potential to be special and one could certainly win a starting position.

TOTALS

Transfers out: 9

Transfers in: 0

Current: 48 (includes two kickers)

Incoming: 25 (includes punter)

PROJECTED TOTAL: 73