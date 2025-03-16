Top seed Tigers face winner of Alabama State/St. Francis (Pa.)

NASHVILLE | For the first time in program history, Auburn has earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament as the Tigers will take on the winner of the play-in game between Alabama State and St. Francis (Pa.) on Thursday, March 20, in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

The Tigers are 6-0 all-time against Alabama State while never facing St. Francis (Pa.).

Led by SEC Player of the Year Johni Broome and Coach of the Year Bruce Pearl, Auburn finished the regular season 27-4 and 15-3 in the SEC in one of the most loaded conferences in college basketball history.