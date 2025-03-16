Top seed Tigers face winner of Alabama State/St. Francis (Pa.)

NASHVILLE | For the first time in program history, Auburn has earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament as the Tigers will take on the winner of the play-in game between Alabama State and St. Francis (Pa.) on Thursday, March 20, in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
The Tigers are 6-0 all-time against Alabama State while never facing St. Francis (Pa.).
Led by SEC Player of the Year Johni Broome and Coach of the Year Bruce Pearl, Auburn finished the regular season 27-4 and 15-3 in the SEC in one of the most loaded conferences in college basketball history.
The Tigers clinched the SEC regular season title in the same place they will play on Thursday in Rupp with a 94-78 victory over Kentucky on March 1.
Broome, a candidate for the Wooden Award given annually to the national player of the year, averaged a double-double on the season, putting up 18.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. He also led the Tigers in assists (3.1 per game) and blocks (2.3 per game).
Chad Baker-Mazara (12.6), Miles Kelly (11.5), Tahaad Pettiford (11) and Denver Jones (10.7) also enter the NCAA tourney averaging double figures in points.
This is the second time the Tigers have entered March Madness as a No. 1 seed, the last coming in 1999.
Auburn fell in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Saturday in a 70-65 loss to Tennessee.
If Auburn wins, the Tigers will face the winner of the matchup between No. 8 Louisville/No. 9 Creighton.