Running backs coach Carnell Williams missed the event with an illness and was unable to meet up with 2024 four-star J'Marion Burnette . Nonetheless, head coach Hugh Freeze still made a strong impression.

Williams' absence meant that the visit for Burnette didn't quite line up with his previous ones, but there were still positive takeaways.

"It was alright, it wasn’t the best one I’ve had here," Burnette said. "I wasn’t expecting it to be, considering how many people were here today. I still enjoyed it, I like all the new facilities."

Auburn is battling several schools right now for the Andalusia, Ala., native, who plans to commit at the beginning of the summer. Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Penn State and Miami are some other schools in the mix, but Burnette still holds Auburn highly.

"It’s one of my top, top schools," Burnette said.