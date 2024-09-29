Auburn has been called a magical place before.

Nigel Walls took his first visit to the Plains over the weekend, and after one visit, he saw that magic and compared it to the place known as the most magical place on Earth.

“I really like it," Walls said about Auburn. "It’s kind of what Coach (Bruce) Pearl said, it’s kind of like Disney Land almost, kind of like its own safe haven over here. I really like it over here – all the people are really nice so far. Really like what Coach Pearl and Coach (Corey) Williams were saying to me – how they see me playing, how they see me fitting with the team, everything.”

During his visit, Walls saw the energy of the Pearl firsthand and how that translates to his team on the court. That stood out to him quite a bit.

"Just mostly the camaraderie of the team and just how Coach Pearl is so energetic and how vocal he is," Walls said. "It kind of stands out to me how they play fast pace just really stands out to me.”