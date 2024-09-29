PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Top-70 forward 'really likes' Auburn

Henry Patton • AuburnSports
Intern
@Henry_patton23

Auburn has been called a magical place before.

Nigel Walls took his first visit to the Plains over the weekend, and after one visit, he saw that magic and compared it to the place known as the most magical place on Earth.

“I really like it," Walls said about Auburn. "It’s kind of what Coach (Bruce) Pearl said, it’s kind of like Disney Land almost, kind of like its own safe haven over here. I really like it over here – all the people are really nice so far. Really like what Coach Pearl and Coach (Corey) Williams were saying to me – how they see me playing, how they see me fitting with the team, everything.”

During his visit, Walls saw the energy of the Pearl firsthand and how that translates to his team on the court. That stood out to him quite a bit.

"Just mostly the camaraderie of the team and just how Coach Pearl is so energetic and how vocal he is," Walls said. "It kind of stands out to me how they play fast pace just really stands out to me.”

When it comes to his recruitment, Walls' biggest factor is playstyle and how the staff can develop him.

Auburn has a recent track record of sending guys that play like Walls to the NBA, mainly Jabari Smith, who plays in Houston, where Walls is from.

He's gotten to see Smith play a bit, and Pearl's work on him is evident.

"I get to see him a lot back in my hometown," Walls said about Smith. "I just see what Coach Pearl has done with him, see how his shooting ability is kind of compared to mine and how he just moves and handles the ball, that’s kind of how I see myself being here.”

In addition to Auburn, Walls is also considering TCU, SMU and Rice -- three Texas programs. He doesn't have a front-runner and mentioned that he will commit whenever he feels like it.

So what will be the ultimate factor in Walls' decision? A few factors, but it all ties back to getting to the NBA.

“Mostly kind of family environment and the coaches knowing my goals with my goal ultimately getting to the league however many years it takes," Walls said. "But just the coach really knowing my goals and playing the style that’s going to make that goal come true.”

