Freeze has been in charge of the Tigers’ program for 21 months and expects it will be another 24 months before he can field a championship roster.

“There’s no question our roster is deeper and looks more like an SEC roster that I’m used to. We’re getting closer,” said Freeze. “I still think we’re probably two recruiting classes away from saying, ‘Hey, our roster rivals that of those that are playing for the college football championship and the SEC championship.

“That doesn’t mean you can’t win games. But there’s no question that we’re deeper and more competitive in practice and look different to the eye. That’s exciting to see. I know we’re moving in the right direction with recruiting and anxious for the future here at Auburn.”

Freeze and his staff have worked hard to bring in more talent in the last two offseason. After being hired Nov. 28, 2022, Freeze was able to make 13 additions to the 2023 class including starters or projected starters: defensive end Keldric Faulk, center Connor Lew, offensive tackle Izavion Miller, and cornerbacks Kayin Lee and Champ Anthony.

Auburn signed the nation’s No. 7 2024 class, which included 20 players, and added 16 transfers to add more talent going into this season.

The current roster also includes eight players that are in the second year at AU after transferring including quarterback Payton Thorne, offensive lineman Dillon Wade, tight end Rivaldo Fairweather and Buck linebacker Jalen McLeod.

The stage is set for even bigger infusions of talent over the next two years. AU’s 2025 class, which includes 23 signees, is currently ranked fifth in the country. Its 2026 class is ranked first with six overall commitments.

“In Year 2, you get more like-minded guys together,” said Thorne. “Last year you get a hodgepodge of guys from the old staff, new staff, transfers -- it's a bunch of different personalities on the team. Then obviously this year, with the new coaching staff in some places, and also Coach Freeze has brought in another group of his guys -- transfers and freshmen.

“You can tell the freshman group are very similar across the board in terms of their work ethic and what they value. So when you get around like-minded people, you tend to spend more time with each other, for one. And two, you grow closer because you want to spend more time together because you're like-minded … I think we've definitely grown in that area, and we've grown in that -- inside the building and outside the building together.”

Auburn opens the season Saturday night against Alabama A&M. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.