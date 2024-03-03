AUBURN | Three big swings were the difference for No. 14 Auburn. Deric Fabian hit a home run and Ike Irish hit two, accounting for seven runs, to power the Tigers past UConn 8-2 in the rubber game of the series Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park. “We’ve got to get better,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “But that’s what you’re going to get playing another good team. We only struck them out three times today because they can absolutely compete in the box. This was a toss-up for a series and so thankful to win a series.

Irish crushed two home runs in the 8-2 win over UConn. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“Ike, his last two at-bats were home runs. That’s a big difference and that’s hard to rely on for an entire season.” Fabian hit a 3-run home run with two outs in the first inning and Irish two-run shots in the sixth and eighth as Auburn improved to 9-2 on the season. Cam Tilly (2-0) earned the win allowing a run on three hits in 4-0 innings out of the bullpen. He struck out two and issued one walk. “I think everything was kinda there,” said Tilly of his stuff. “It was a close game and I knew I had jump in and put up zeros and get our offense back out there.” UConn loaded the bases in the ninth but Will Cannon got a strikeout to end the game. "We’ve got to be able to come in that ninth and shove it in the strike zone," said Thompson. "I just feel like there’s still some holes and things where we can grow. That a good thing."