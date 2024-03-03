Tigers take series
AUBURN | Three big swings were the difference for No. 14 Auburn.
Deric Fabian hit a home run and Ike Irish hit two, accounting for seven runs, to power the Tigers past UConn 8-2 in the rubber game of the series Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park.
“We’ve got to get better,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “But that’s what you’re going to get playing another good team. We only struck them out three times today because they can absolutely compete in the box. This was a toss-up for a series and so thankful to win a series.
“Ike, his last two at-bats were home runs. That’s a big difference and that’s hard to rely on for an entire season.”
Fabian hit a 3-run home run with two outs in the first inning and Irish two-run shots in the sixth and eighth as Auburn improved to 9-2 on the season.
Cam Tilly (2-0) earned the win allowing a run on three hits in 4-0 innings out of the bullpen. He struck out two and issued one walk.
“I think everything was kinda there,” said Tilly of his stuff. “It was a close game and I knew I had jump in and put up zeros and get our offense back out there.”
UConn loaded the bases in the ninth but Will Cannon got a strikeout to end the game.
"We’ve got to be able to come in that ninth and shove it in the strike zone," said Thompson. "I just feel like there’s still some holes and things where we can grow. That a good thing."
Fabian finished 2 of 3 with three RBI. His second home run of the season was measured 412 feet and sailed well over the wall in left center.
UConn cut the lead to 3-2 before the Tigers put up three more runs in the sixth on a throwing error by catcher Matt Garbowski and Irish's two-run home run.
Irish finished the scoring with his two-run shot over the bullpen in right field, his team-leading fifth of the season. Irish was 3 of 5 with two runs scored and four RBI.
Right fielder Bobby Peirce ended the fourth inning throwing out a runner at home for his third assist of the season and 17th of his career.
Cooper McMurray, Chris Stanfield and Mason Maners had two hits apiece. Maners scored two runs.
AU starter Carson Myers didn’t figure into the decision allowing a run on three hits and four walks in 4.0 innings.
“This was a great test for us and it really revealed some great areas that we need to continue to grow and work on,” said Thompson. “I’m thankful for the win and thought the guys did a nice job competing.”
Auburn hosts Air Force for a two-game series beginning Tuesday.