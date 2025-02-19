Auburn building 'good bond' with massive OL

"Just the way their coaching staff has been talking to me," Harris said on why he's officially visiting Auburn. "It's like I have a bond with them it seems right now. Setting up a good bond."

One of them is Dominic Harris , the 6-foot-7 offensive lineman out of Las Vegas who will make the trip to the Plains May 16-18 for his official.

Conversations began with Auburn two months ago, and the Tigers check in with Harris nearly every day. Offensive line coach Jake Thornton is the one checking in on Harris, and Thornton checks a lot of boxes as to what he's looking for in a coach.

"He's like a great coach," Harris said. "He develops players very good. He sends players to the league. That's all I'm looking for. He's the coach I've been looking for. When I'm looking up a place for coaching, where I want to be for the next three to four years, that's what I look for. I look for a coach that sends players to the league, develops them."

With no prior knowledge of Auburn, Harris said that the coaching staff has been telling him a lot about the place. He'll get to see the place for the first time in a couple of months.

"I'm going to see how the campus is, how the facility is, and how the coaching staff is," Harris said.

Along with Auburn, he's got official visits set to Washington (May 30-June 1), Arizona (June 6-8), Utah (June 13-15) and Nebraska (June 20-22).

He doesn't have a timeline for a decision, and while he lives out west, proximity to home is not a factor in his recruitment.

"My top four, [Auburn]'s one of them," Harris said. "The coaching staff is great. I love it. I love the coaching staff."