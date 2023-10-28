Thorne went on to complete 20 of 26 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers 27-13 win over the Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. AU improves to 4-4 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

Against Mississippi State Saturday, the Auburn junior threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter.

AUBURN | Payton Thorne averaged 82 yards passing in four consecutive SEC losses with one touchdown.

Auburn led 24-3 at halftime with Thorne completing a 27-yard touchdown pass to Shane Hooks, a 45-yard TD to Ja’Varius Johnson and a 7-yard TD to Jeremiah Cobb.

Alex McPherson made a 39-yard field goal in the first half and provided AU’s lone points in the second on a 49-yard field goal. The sophomore is a perfect 8 of 8 on the season.

AU totaled 301 total yards in the first half, but just 416 for the game as the offense turned conservative after the break.

Jarquez Hunter led the rushing attack with 144 yards on 17 carries, topping the 100-yard mark for the first time this season. Thorne had 38 yards on eight carries.

Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather led AU with for receptions four 31 yards.

Defensively, AU held MSU to 345 total yards and just 2 of 12 on third downs.

Linebacker Eugene Asante had nine tackles and one tackle-for-loss and Zion Puckett had an interception.

Auburn plays at Vanderbilt next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.