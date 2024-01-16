"There weren’t quite as many people as there has been for me on other visits," Waldrep said. "It was different, I got to spend a lot more time with some players that I haven’t seen in a while. I got to spend a lot more time with Coach (Jake) Thornton and Coach (Peyton) Cox. Got to talk to Coach (Hugh) Freeze a lot and I really enjoyed it."

He's been to campus countless times, as the 6-foot-5 Phenix City, Ala., native is a high priority target for offensive line coach Jake Thornton. Waldrep returned to campus Saturday for the Tigers' Junior Day, but there was something different about this visit.

He's been one of Auburn's top guys for a while, a message that the coaching staff preaches every visit.

"They want me real bad," Maldrep said. "They just tell me every single time I can come over whenever I want. I would be a huge part and they think I would be a leader for them."

Right now, Auburn is sitting at "one or two" in his recruitment, as Clemson and Alabama have also made heavy pushes. He feels like he could be coming to a decision soon, but Auburn's staff goes the extra mile every visit.

"Every single time I come over here I get the same family feel atmosphere," Waldrep said. "It doesn't matter what time it is, because every single time I come over here, these coaches still show the same amount of love and want for me every single time I’m here. It doesn't matter how many people are here, they still make the time to come and talk to me."

Waldrep has plans to visit Clemson Jan. 27 and might take a trip to Alabama Feb. 3.