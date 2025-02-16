Tigers power past Holy Cross

"I told them not to let me take their joy but I thought we were extremely vulnerable. And I think we have more work to do than I hoped going into a first series," said AU coach Butch Thompson.

The Tigers erupted for five runs in the sixth inning including home runs by Chase Fralick and Cooper McMurray to beat Holy Cross 14-6 in the rubber game of the series at Plainsman Park.

"We won by eight runs today and won a series. Hopefully, we win the next 13 series on a weekend. But I thought we’d be further along. We have a tremendously long way to go."

With the game tied 4-4, Fralick led off the sixth with a solo home run over the right field wall, the first of his career.

Five batters later, McMurray crushed a two-out, three-run home run well over the right field wall after the Crusaders intentionally walked Ike Irish to get McMurray.

"I think it was huge," said McMurray. "Just the lineup being able to have the pitcher’s backs when they needed it and they threw the ball well. I think it was big for our confidence and our team as a whole."

AU struck for one more run in the sixth as Deric Fabian singled, stole second base and scored on a single by Lucas Steele.

Eleven of AU’s 14 runs came with two outs including one apiece in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings. AU was 8 of 15 with two outs after going 3 of 21 in the first two games of the series.

McMurray was 2 of 3 with four RBI, Fralick 3 of 5 with two RBI, Fabian 2 of 5 with one RBI, Irish 1 of 3 with two RBI and Steele 1 of 4 with two RBI.

Cade Belyeu was 3 of 5 with for runs scored and one RBI, and Bristol Carter 2 of 6 with one RBI. Auburn had five stolen bases including three by Belyeu.